Vallejo honors E-40 with street renaming, key to the city

vallejo – The city of Vallejo unveiled honorary street signage for rapper and entrepreneur Earl “E-40” Stevens and presented him with the key to the city during a ceremony in South Vallejo Saturday morning.

The city added signs beneath existing signage along about a mile of Magazine Street from Laurel Street to Old Glen Road, designating it the E-40 Way. E-40 grew up in the area and released a song called “Magazine Street” on his EP “Poverty & Prosperity” in 2015.

On Saturday, he joined Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell on a stage across the street from his childhood home, which was hosted by Oakland rapper Mista FAB and included a performance from the Vallejo High School cheerleading team.

Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell and rapper E-40 during a presentation by the Vallejo High School cheerleading team. Photo: Scott Morris.

E-40 said, “I never thought I’d be selling tapes out of the trunk of the car at M&M Liquor to have my own liquor store,” E-40 said, referencing a popular South Vallejo liquor store.

He told how as a child he lived in North Vallejo before moving to the Magazine Street neighborhood and had a paper route to deliver the Vallejo Times-Herald newspaper. He said he played drums throughout his school years. He graduated from Hogan High School in 1985.

In the 1980s, E-40 formed the rap group The Clique with his cousin, B-Legit, his brother D-Shot, and his sister Suga-T, who attended The Saturdays. Thirty years ago, he released his first solo album, “Federal”. Since then they have had several hits including “You and the Date,” “Tell Me Where to Go,” “Choices (Yup),” and “Function.”

Rapper E-40 addresses fans during a key to the city ceremony on Saturday. Photo: Scott Morris.

In addition to his music, E-40 has also launched a line of food and beverage products. He delivers 15 different types of wine, tequila, cognac, bourbon, vodka, gin, beer and pre-mixed cocktails. E-40 also launched the food brand “Goon with the Spoon” in 2021, which sells sausages, burritos, ice cream, and a new soul food line.

E-40 points to a sign designating his childhood road as the E-40 Way. Photo: Scott Morris.

The Vallejo City Council voted unanimously to add the honorary signage during a meeting in July. It also voted last week to give E-40 the key to the city.

On Saturday, E-40 also received a proclamation from the state legislature acknowledging their charitable donations, such as giving $12,000 for musical instruments to Hogan High School.

Before handing over the keys to the city, McConnell said it “opens up hope and aspirations.”

“I was asked before what E-40 means to Vallejo, and I talked about the donations you’ve made and everything,” McConnell said. “But you’re a real inspiration here.”

E-40 received the keys to the city of Vallejo on Saturday from Mayor Robert McConnell and Natalie Peterson, assistant to the city manager. Photo: Scott Morris.

After his speech, E-40 drove to the corner, where the city flag obscured the street sign. The mayor removed it to reveal a new sign declaring “E-40 Way”, to which the rapper pointed, hugged some old friends and then kissed the pole.

Source: www.vallejosun.com