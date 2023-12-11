Valeria Games' next venture to feature BAYC, Azuki, CryptoPunks

On a journey to completely change the blockchain gaming landscape, valeria games has shared a series of innovative intellectual property (IP) deals to bring OG NFT brands like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and CryptoPunks into its next venture.

Combining the Web3 IP with a classic gaming experience, the gaming studio’s upcoming mobile game and trading card game (TCG) is set to introduce several new playable champions, each of whom will come from a different corner of the digital realm.

As the launch date approaches, more than 20 IP deals are expected, each of which promises to add depth and variety to the gaming experience.

Interesting IP collaborations on the horizon

At the forefront of these IP collaborations is “Cedphrase”, a reputable entity in the Web3 field. This partnership will not only introduce the rarest CryptoPunk to the Valeria Games ecosystem, but it will also merge renowned digital art with interactive gaming experiences.

Also joining the line of characters is “PrepsToThePros”, who brings the rarest PFP from Bored Ape Yacht Club. This inclusion symbolizes a solid commitment to the GameFi sector and integrates BAYC’s unique style and community spirit into the gaming sector.

Another major player, “Grail.eth”, enters the scene as the number one holder of Valeria with one of the rarest Spirit Azukis. It is set to enrich the game’s narrative by blending the mysterious allure of Valeria into the center of gaming battles.

Adding to the excitement, the “Dingling”, also known as the “Floor Destroyer”, will heat up the gameplay with the inclusion of his Fire Azuki, bringing a dynamic and visually stunning element to the game and enhancing the strategy and aesthetics. Will increase both.

Strategic partnerships powering the next gaming experience

The success of this venture is due to strategic partnerships with key players in the industry: Polygon Labs to facilitate seamless blockchain integration, Magic Eden to create a champion marketplace, Dynamic to develop innovative wallet solutions for comprehensive user onboarding, and Vividly bringing the story of the Atrium game to life.

Gamers around the world are encouraged to prepare for the revolutionary changes in the gaming industry. Valeria Games’ venture is set to deliver an unprecedented, immersive gaming experience by blending the best of digital art and interactive gaming.

Because of these compelling alliances, the future of gaming is coming and it promises to be more thrilling and collaborative than ever before!

