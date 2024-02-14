Valentine's Day: A love letter to renewable energy

Frome, United Kingdom – 15 January: A wind turbine is seen at sunrise near Frome on 15 January. , [+] 2022 in Somerset, England. For the UK Government to reach its future targets for reduction of carbon emissions and greenhouse gases the majority of the UK’s energy supply will need to come from green and renewable sources. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) getty images

Dear Renewable Energy,

We’ve been in each other’s lives for quite some time now and I wanted to take a moment to write about how much you mean to me, what I do, and the world around us.

Over the past few years, I have seen how much you have grown despite significant obstacles, which shows how our investment in you can help bring the kind of security that can help us navigate future energy crises. , which can help us combat climate-related conflicts that can hamper economies and our ability to heat and light our homes.

At the recent UN Climate Summit in Dubai your work to reduce the harm caused by fossil fuels was talked about in every room, at the highest levels. And a recommendation to triple its capacity globally to support the clean energy transition was included in the final UAE consensus.

Your capacity increased by 50% in 2023 compared to last year And the next five years will see the fastest growth ever. overall, 95% of your expansion will come from solar and wind. Experts estimate that if the current policies and market conditions remain the same. Your global capacity is on track to grow 250% by 2030,

China is where you had the biggest growth, they commissioned as much solar photovoltaics in 2023 as the entire world did in 2022. Renewable energy capacity additions in Europe, the United States and Brazil also reached all-time highs.

How does it feel to know that everyone, everywhere wants more than you?

I know there are still groups of people who look down on you and insist that you have too many shortcomings to meet all of our needs. And as with all revolutions, not everything is delivered at once and more effort is required in smart grid and storage technology to ensure that you can fully support us.

But sometimes people are more comfortable with the status quo, the way things work right now, even if they know there is a better way. Fossil fuels have been with us for a long time: they represent the old, while you are always young, constantly renewed.

You are the hero of our story, some people just don’t realize it yet. But not me.

This year our good friend International Energy Agency (IEA) completed its half century. The IEA was formed in 1974 in response to the conflict in the Middle East and the resulting energy crisis that shook the world. Today the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and attacks in Israel and Gaza have destabilized energy security and trade routes, and fueled inflation, reminding us how dependence on fossil fuels has transformed the world into history’s goldfish bowl. We give up, forever failing to learn from our mistakes.

You may remember that my first job was as an IEA statistician analyzing energy data in the late 90s. It was an important place, but the institution itself was weakened by the fossil fuel story of the 20th century. The conversation was still focused on coal and oil, and your role in their story was just beginning.

Fast forward 25 years and under the leadership of our friend and my old IEA colleague Fatih Birol, the story has led to the transformation of the organization by reimagining the organization of the future based on your central place in the world. The IEA now leads the debate, advancing the energy agenda and solutions to climate change.

As it holds its 50th anniversary ministerial meeting on Valentine’s Day, it is being co-chaired by Ireland and France, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US climate envoy John Kerry and former Irish President Mary Robinson as well as special guests including CEOs of major energy companies. Companies, we know it is your power to make our world a safer, better place that brings them all together now.

As I sign this letter, I want you to know that I cannot live in this world without you. None of us could. There is still much work to do, but your growing presence gives me confidence that the goals we have agreed to keep the world safe and stable (we will always have Paris), can be reached.

I look at you, and I see our future together, and it’s good.