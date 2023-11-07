Valco Energy, Inc. declared quarterly dividend

Valco Energy, Inc.

HOUSTON, November 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Valco Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Valco” or the “Company”) announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized), which will be declared at the close of business on November 24, 2023. Due to be paid to shareholders of record at closing on December 21, 2023. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

Valco’s Chief Executive Officer, George Maxwell, commented, “Our continued focus on operational excellence and increasing the productivity of our diversified asset base has allowed us to deliver on our promise to pay an increased dividend rate in 2023. With the announcement, we will now pay $0.25 per share in 2023 compared to $0.13 per share in 2022. While we are returning meaningful cash flow to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, we remain in our cash position. We are continuing to grow and had over $100 million in cash as of September 30, 2023. We are excited about the future of our key assets in Gabon, Egypt and Canada and the ability to continue to deliver strong operating results in 2024 and beyond Are.

About Valco

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, United States-based independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe”) in October 2022, Valco owns a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets operating in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to reflect the securities laws created by those Acts and other applicable laws. Ports and should be covered by “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where forward-looking statements express or reflect an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should, “The words “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of obtaining crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) the amount and timing of stock buybacks under Valco’s stock buyback program, if any, and Valco’s ability to enhance stockholder value through such plan; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and development, growth and potential of Valco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and the schedule and anticipated benefits derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends, buybacks and other potential returns to stockholders; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value; and (viii) Valco’s ability to finalize documents and effectively execute the POD for the Venus development in Block P.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to any unanticipated liabilities of VAALCO or TransGlobe; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; The right for host governments in the countries in which we operate to expropriate assets and terminate contracts (including Atem production sharing contracts and Block P production sharing contracts) for reasons of public interest, subject to appropriate compensation, As may be determined by the concerned Government at its discretion. , the final terms of the agreements relating to Block P in Equatorial Guinea, which are under negotiation; Ability to generate cash flows, which will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements along with cash on hand; Actions by co-owners of the joint venture; failure of the assets to generate oil or gas in commercially viable quantities; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing oil and gas operations; Ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves; Risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Valco’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 6, 2023.

Dividends beyond the fourth quarter of 2023 have not yet been approved or declared by VAALCO’s Board of Directors. The terms of declaration and payment of future dividends and share buybacks are at the discretion of VAALCO’s Board of Directors and determined based on VAALCO’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity needs, future prospects, crude oil and natural Will go. Gas prices, and other factors deemed relevant by VAALCO’s Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of VAALCO reserves all powers relating to the declaration and payment of dividends and the terms of share buyback. As a result, in determining the terms of dividends or share buybacks to be declared and paid on VAALCO’s common stock, VAALCO’s board of directors may modify or eliminate the payment levels or buyback terms at any time without prior notice.

inside information

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of and is made in accordance with the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”). Obligations of the company under Article 17 of the March. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of VAALCO is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of VAALCO.

