LONDON (AP) — Billionaire vacuum cleaner tycoon James Dyson lost a defamation case Friday against the Daily Mirror over a column that said he was a hypocrite after he supported Britain’s break with the European Union. Had “discredited” Britain by moving the headquarters of his company to Singapore. ,

A High Court judge in London said the article was opinion and rejected Dyson’s claims that it was a “vicious and vitriolic” personal attack that damaged his reputation and his philanthropy encouraging young people to become engineers. The works were damaged.

Mirror columnist Brian Reade wrote that Dyson “had supported Vote Leave because of the economic opportunities in British industry before moving its global head office to Singapore.”

Dyson, 76, who is listed as the fifth richest person in the UK by The Sunday Times, advocated in support of Brexit in 2016, arguing that it would create more wealth and jobs by leaving the EU. Will do.

In the column, Reade pretended to address children who were encouraged to follow Dyson’s example as an entrepreneur: “In other words kids, talk the talk but then screw up your country and if someone complains, tell them to trash it.”

The Mirror had argued that the article was “honest opinion” and the judge agreed, saying that Dyson had shown no financial loss from the article or any impact on his charitable work.

Justice Robert Jay wrote, “Mr Reade was not attempting to illuminate or shed light on the claimant’s thought processes or motivation.” Rather, ‘They ruined their country etc.’ This comment was Mr Reade’s ‘opinion’ as to how people would or might imagine the Claimant’s actions.”

The judge said that Reade had not accused Dyson of dishonesty and that he had a wide right to make honest comments “no matter how hurtful and unbalanced”.

Mirror Group Newspapers welcomed the decision to uphold “the right of our columnists to share honest opinions, even about powerful or wealthy individuals”.

A Dyson spokesperson issued a statement defending its commitments to the UK, including the employment of 3,700 people, but made no mention of the outcome of the lawsuit.

Brian Melly, The Associated Press

