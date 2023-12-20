Vacation markets focus on South America.

As traders prepare for the holidays, this means trading weeks will be shortened to close out 2023. This is often a time of low volume for the markets, but low volume can create volatility. With weather the focus of attention for grain markets, volatility is once again likely to be in the mix.

“The big elephant in the room is South American weather,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in Des Moines, Iowa. “We remain in an El Nino pattern and it is unusually worrying for the weather in the northern two-thirds of Brazil. Brazil produces 1.5 times the soybeans and one-third the corn grown in the US. “Early harvest has started and the yield is low.”

Ruiz noted that conditions have not been favorable during the growing season in Brazil and Argentina, reducing average yields, and also causing significant delays in planting, impacting the saffronha crop or other corn crops. Is.

“Acreage was already down, more acres are going to soybeans,” he said. “Input costs have also impacted this. But there are two weather patterns – one is the wet season and one is the dry season. What happens is that the delay puts you too far into the wet season and you run the risk of planting corn late which pushes it into the dry season. “Some of those who have planted soybeans again are choosing not to plant corn.”

Beyond the weather, Argentina is changing its policies as a new administration takes power. This means adjustments in export taxes and inflation, which will have an impact on US markets.

“It looks like they might keep their soybean tax the same – it’s about 33% – and then they’re going to increase the corn export tax, which is 12%,” Ruiz said. “I think there is a desire among farmers there to sell corn before beans before the taxes increase. Farmers were hoping they would remove the tax altogether, but there’s no precedent for that because they need the income to pay off their debts, so I doubt that will happen.”

Ruiz said US markets were short 150,000 corn contracts and 30,000 soybean contracts short. As the market turns to 2024, there could be a significant impact if farmers start selling corn.

Source: www.news-journal.com