Vacant office buildings may suffer the same fate as zombie shopping malls

it’s been almost four years Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected society for the first time. While cities and towns have mostly returned to life, one aspect of daily life is clear: the ubiquitous reality of working in an office eight hours a day, five days a week is gone.

As many companies adopt remote and hybrid work, demand for office space has weakened and property values ​​have declined.

The plight of office buildings is similar to that of regional shopping malls around the turn of the century, when Americans first began to gravitate toward online shopping, according to an analysis by the Treasury Department’s Office for Financial Research.

As retailers have scaled back their brick-and-mortar operations, many malls have closed.

But some zombie malls have been given new life, reused for other uses, in some instances after lying vacant and abandoned for years.

“Redeveloped uses for regional malls include new retail space with smaller footprints, mixed-use and warehouse/distribution space,” the Treasury’s analysis said. “More eclectic options include use as a cricket stadium, a police precinct and an indoor cannabis farm.”

Could struggling office buildings eventually be converted into housing, stadiums or indoor farms?

This is absolutely possible. The decisive factor is whether the commercial property market sees occupancy rates in office buildings returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s focused on how much office space you need if people are going to be working remotely and that’s going to take a while,” John Twohig, head of Raymond James’ whole lending business, told CNN.

“And if you look a little deeper, the office debt that is expressing distress is for buildings in urban urban centers,” he said.

That means vacant office buildings in cities like San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Due to how much trouble they are in, including declining real estate values, they have a better chance of eventually being repurposed.

A report from the McKinsey Global Institute says remote work risks losing $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities around the world by 2030.

Much also depends on the feasibility of rebuilding a failing office building, Twohig said, which typically involves a study being conducted to determine whether the cost of rebuilding a commercial building will be worth it in the long run.

For example, to convert a commercial building into housing units, a study would consider whether there is enough demand for housing in the area (other studies will consider different variables.)

The outlook for office buildings in 2024 isn’t great.

Commercial real estate services firm CBRE said in a forecast released Thursday that U.S. office vacancy is likely to rise further next year, reaching a 19.8% vacancy rate, up from 12.1% at the end of 2019.

It has not been easy for some employers to bring employees back to offices. In some cases, employees are protesting return-to-office mandates, such as at X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

After a high-ranking executive said that “if you can physically come to an office and you don’t show up, the resignation is accepted,” a worker reached out to his colleagues on Slack in defiance and asked them to Encouraged not to resign. Wait to be fired instead. (That employee was fired and then filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.)

And since demand for office space will likely remain weak, building construction activity is expected to adjust accordingly.

“Office construction will slow to the lowest level since 2014, increasing the likelihood of a shortage of available Class-A space at the end of the year,” the firm said.

The Treasury’s analysis said, “Codification of work from home in future employment agreements, continued growth in office space available for sub-let, low actual employee occupancy at office space, firms’ office space requirements in new leases, The declining, continuing decline in value of office REIT shares, and the increase in delinquencies and defaults in the office sector” are all signs that office buildings are headed toward oblivion.

Biden’s top economist bets on soft landing as recession fears fade

As my colleague Matt Egan reports, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser is confident that the U.S. economy will avoid the recession that many had feared.

“The recent data certainly provide more evidence that runway widths have become too large for soft landings,” National Economic Council director Lael Brainard told reporters Friday.

Crushing inflation without sending the economy into recession is called a “soft landing.” This is something the Federal Reserve has achieved only once in the last 60 years, at least by most metrics. (Some research argues that central banks have done this more often.)

Brainard, previously the No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve, stopped short of directly saying a recession was unlikely. But he pointed to a variety of metrics — slowing inflation, rising real wages, falling interest rates and an increasing supply of workers — to make the case that a soft landing is increasingly likely.

“Of course, there are always risks. There will always be risk. Right now, we can see geopolitical risks and there may be other risks, too,” Brainard said.

The White House official said that, just a year ago, many economists thought a recession was inevitable.

