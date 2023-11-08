Uzbekistan’s young ice hockey stars are chasing their dreams as the sport grows in popularity.

Uzbekistan is seeing a resurgence of interest in ice hockey, once again establishing it as one of the most popular sports in the country.

Our correspondent, Galina Polonskaya, recently attended a training session for the Uzbekistan national youth ice hockey team, where she met ten determined young athletes who are aiming for the top.

Jasurbek Rustamkhonov, who is the captain of the youth team, is emerging as one of Uzbekistan’s promising hockey talents.

Last year, he scored an impressive 14 goals to lead his team to victory at the Asian and Oceanian U18 Championship in Mongolia. Jasurbek told Galina that quick thinking is an important quality for a hockey player.

“You have to have a strong character to step on the ice,” he told Focus. “Hockey is a fast-paced and dynamic game where quick decisions and action are required.”

The team’s coach, Abdumadjid Nasyrov, himself a former hockey player, observed a decline in interest in the sport during the 1990s, as rinks closed and the national team disbanded.

But in 2018, the Hockey Federation was established and he returned to the ice to train young talents. Abdumjid is confident that he is working with future champions.

“I hope that all of them will continue to perform well for the Uzbekistan national senior team in the future,” he revealed.

The Hockey Federation of Uzbekistan has set ambitious goals for its national teams. Speaking to Focus, Bakhtiyor Fazilov, President of the Hockey Federation of Uzbekistan, said, “The goal of the Hockey Federation is to spread this game throughout Uzbekistan, every region, every city. We will achieve this goal. And most importantly, our goal To participate in the 2025 World Hockey Championship.”

Matches at the modern Humo Arena in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, now attract crowds of enthusiastic fans. It provides a platform for players like Jasurbek, who says he aspires to show the world authentic Uzbek hockey.

He concluded, “Hockey in Uzbekistan is developing right now and we will show everyone what real Uzbek hockey is.”

