Many people have tried making something instead of buying it, but turning these creations into a business takes an extra step.

Some University of Wisconsin-Madison students have turned their own passion projects into their own businesses, boosting a locally focused economy in the process.

Ashley-Grace Dureke, a recent graduate from UW-Madison, sells a variety of beaded jewelry and crocheted accessories. He started his own company, medwithgracebyg two years ago and continues to produce and sell her work.

“I started two years ago mainly out of boredom, but also because my mom used to make jewelry and I watched her do it as a kid,” Dureke said. “It was just a hobby, and then my friends wanted to buy pieces from me, so I started selling them.”

Dureke said their products are valuable to student customers because they are customizable, making each purchase one-of-a-kind.

“My work is another form of self-expression, and I think it’s something that’s invaluable on a huge campus like UW-Madison,” Dureke said. “No two pieces are alike, just as no two people are alike. There is a connection with my pieces and the brand as a whole, but it is the people with the pieces who shine and create the impact I strive for.”

Matthew Horrester, a senior at UW-Madison majoring in graphic design, creates clothing and accessories for his clothing company out of his bedroom and basement, thread lock , He primarily creates T-shirts and sweatshirts with dimensional, hand-stitched elements.

“The makerspace near Union South planted the idea of ​​clothing design in my mind my freshman year,” Hoster said. “Since then, the students have been the most helpful customers and the professors have been the most helpful consultants for various projects. I am truly grateful for the university’s creative resources and Madison’s encouragement of their artist communities.

Horester said much of his inspiration comes from the city of Madison, and he has worked to implement it into his designs.

“Madison is different than other places I’ve been to build things,” Hoster said. “Madison’s spirit could be so young, artistic and inspiring, but it could also be dark, lonely and contemplative. While living and working here, I have tried to translate these colors into physical form. A lot of the products on ‘Threadlock’ reflect Madison’s creative, childlike, tactile side, but I’d be lying if I said Madison’s more mysterious side hasn’t inspired some of my favorite costumes on the site.

2023 UW-Madison graduate Lindsay Swiggum starts her own company, loop.d.lopz , to sell a variety of crocheted items. Students often believe they lack the time to pursue a DIY passion, he said.

Swiggum doesn’t buy it.

“I always meet students who tell me about their passion for creating art that is unique to them. But when I ask if they’ve considered selling, I hear the usual, ‘I don’t have time,’” Swigum said. “As I have grown more confident in my own work over the years, these are now some of my favorite topics for debate and discussion. I love sharing resources with others to help them find a place they can create, or a place to sell their work.”

Swigum always dreamed of selling her art, but she says turning a passion into a hobby comes with its ups and downs.

“On the one hand, it can be exciting to share my passion with others and make money from something I enjoy doing. On the other hand, something called the over-justification effect can occur,” she said. “Many times I have no way to de-stress after a hard day because crocheting — an already calming and rewarding activity — is a “Feels like a tiring and exhausting activity.”

Swigam credits her success and confidence to the art community around her.

“The local arts community in Madison is huge and welcoming,” Swigum said. “Without this community I and my small business would not be where I am today.”

Another UW-Madison alumnus, Alex Lutz, started his own gameday wear company leisure wear During her sophomore year in 2017.

Lutz said she was often unhappy with the limited women’s clothing options when dressing up for Badger game days.

He decided to take matters into his own hands.

“At the time, there weren’t really any companies or products that were really geared toward women or really geared toward the trends,” Lutz said. “I used to go to the bookstore to find my gameday apparel, and it was all unisex sweatshirts or just the same repeating designs. So I started making my own clothes, and I would buy patches at the bookstore and use them to redesign my clothes or transform some old sweatshirts I had.

Lutz has since turned this hobby into his full-time job and expanded beyond UW-Madison. During this expansion, he recognized that he would need to work with students at other campuses to gather their opinions.

“The campus representative program is a big aspect of our business and how we have been able to grow,” Lutz said. “That was the biggest thing when we decided to take it to the next level, finding people who could essentially be a sales representative, a brand ambassador, and who actually wanted to wear these products. “They were helping sell the products and promoting them among their friends on campus.”

Horester mentioned the overall satisfaction she feels when students have a unique piece to showcase their personality.

“I’ve always felt that a particular outfit can completely change someone’s confidence and demeanor,” Hoster said. Confidence is as unique and unattainable as they are themselves.

