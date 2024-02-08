UW–Madison plans to add at least 120 new roles over the next three to five years to accelerate faculty hiring in artificial intelligence and other high-demand areas.

It’s a level of faculty development that will naturally progress over the next decade, but the growth in university enrollment, which topped 50,000 students last fall, has made it necessary to be more aggressive in recruiting, said UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnukin. has made it.

The initiative is called Wisconsin Research, Innovation and Scholarly Excellence, or RISE.

UW-Madison will start with 50 new faculty in artificial intelligence as soon as this spring, but won’t stop there: Mnookin said the university expects to announce other focuses of the initiative in the coming months. The university is launching RISE with artificial intelligence, though, Mnookin said, it felt like it was the “obvious” choice.

“There are a lot of ways in which it has the potential to change a lot of what we all do,” Nookin said. “And this is an area where we have quite strong existing strengths to build on.”

The initial cost of RISE for the Artificial Intelligence Faculty Group is estimated to be $30 million, which will be paid through a mix of tuition dollars, philanthropic support and anticipated support from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The full cost of the initiative has not been determined, said John Lucas, a UW-Madison spokesman.

The RISE hiring will be in addition to UW–Madison’s traditional faculty recruitment processes, which bring in up to 130 new hires per year, either as successors to those who have retired or resigned, or in new roles. The RISE hiring initiative shows a 40% increase in hiring compared to normal levels.

UW-Madison Provost Charles Isbell said RISE faculty will be spread across campus academic units from computer science to law and engineering, as many disciplines are being impacted by artificial intelligence.

Isbell, who has spent his research career on human-based machine learning, said, “(Artificial intelligence) has impacted everything, from medicine to journalists… and everything we do, so it’s kind of Is new.” “The kind of people we’re looking for, they need not just knowledge in one discipline, not just knowledge in AI, but they need to understand what it means to do the work and have these interactions across all the disciplines.” What happens is that it is not easy.”

Through the RISE initiative, UW–Madison also hopes to increase its position among the nation’s top universities with research funding.

Right now, UW–Madison ranks eighth among 900 public and private universities with an annual research expenditure of $1.5 billion, with a goal of becoming sixth. During the 2022 fiscal year, UW–Madison will add $143 million in research dollars and close the $35 million gap between itself and the University of California, San Diego compared to the previous two fiscal years.

As part of the Wisconsin Universities Workforce Plan, several universities are set to expand artificial intelligence programming. The workforce development plan has not yet been approved by the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which has withheld $32 million from the UW System’s budget on the system’s diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

UW-Parkside plans to create a center for AI and business and UW-Stout will establish a “cluster hire”, where faculty are hired as a group to integrate artificial intelligence across its five departments. Will go. Other campuses, including UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Whitewater, will also offer new degrees in artificial intelligence, robotic automation or both.

