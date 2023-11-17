UW achieves milestone in external financial audit

The University of Wyoming’s annual external financial audit and the single audit for the 2023 fiscal year have been approved by the UW Board of Trustees.

The unmodified opinion of the FORVIS accounting firm represents that UW’s financial statements are free from material misstatement and are presented fairly in accordance with financial reporting requirements.

The annual single audit also completed with no findings for the second consecutive year, making UW considered a low-risk auditee for a single audit next year (fiscal year 2024). A single audit is required by law for a non-federal entity that spends $750,000 or more in federal funds in a year. This includes the audit of both financial statements and federal awards.

A single audit reviews how selected grants were managed and ensures that dollar terms associated with the grant or award were followed. Some federal granting agencies consider the auditee’s low-risk status in a single audit when awarding grants or other types of financial assistance.

“We are proud to achieve this milestone and are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees,” says Alex Keane, UW vice president for budget and finance. “This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to transparency and accountability and supports UW’s strategic plan in promoting financial stability for the university.”

Keane and Associate Vice President of Finance Ashley Reese expressed their appreciation to University Comptroller and Senior Director of Financial Affairs Tim Keller; Bethany Allen, senior director of the Sponsored Programs Office; UW Accounting Office; Office of Sponsored Programs; and all stakeholders across campus who contributed to this milestone while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and University, federal and state regulations.

