UVA launches new, pan-university entrepreneurship initiative

The University of Virginia is launching a new, cross-university entrepreneurship initiative to advance its “Great and Good” 2030 strategic plan and make the entrepreneurial ecosystem easier for students, faculty, staff, alumni and investors.

UVA President Jim Ryan said, “I am grateful to the many people around Grounds who have built a rich culture of entrepreneurship at UVA, and I am grateful to Mike Lennox for leading this new initiative.” “I’m excited to see the impact we can make from entrepreneurs from across the university coming together and bringing more great ideas to life.”

Lennox, the Tylo Murphy Professor of Business Administration at the Darden School of Business and newly appointed special advisor to the provost on entrepreneurship, will coordinate the initiative with Ryan, Executive Vice President and Provost Ian Baucom and others.

“As a research university, we are committed to promoting discoveries and the development of scholarship that will enrich and improve lives. Commercialization and entrepreneurship enable us to bring this work to the world,” Baucom said. “Whether it’s through social entrepreneurship or launching a new product, the UVA Entrepreneurship Initiative will create new ways to share the ideas of our students, faculty and staff with our neighbors throughout the Commonwealth and beyond its borders.”

The goal is to coordinate and expand Entrepreneurship Activities at UVA, The university will provide resources including developing entrepreneurship leave for faculty; a fund to help translate technology and materials science research into marketable products; funding for programming and staff; And finally, a central meeting place.

The initiative will also identify gaps in UVA’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to ensure that students and faculty in every school have access to entrepreneurship resources and opportunities.

This action comes at an opportune time as the University plans to launch its Paul and Dianne Manning Institute of Biotechnology, The institute will focus on research, development, commercialization and manufacturing of new cellular, gene and immunotherapies.

“We have been on this journey for more than 12 years, supporting our students and faculty who are interested in entrepreneurship and innovation, and now the time has come for us to think more broadly about what makes universities pan- What can be done and how depending on the university. We can elevate ourselves to the next level,” Lennox explained.

He said this work will strengthen the existing entrepreneurship ecosystem that includes courses, centres, programs, maker spaces and other efforts. “We are going to create support that will catalyze the existing entrepreneurship initiatives of all schools and units,” Lennox said.

In recent years, UVA has “made many significant strides,” Lennox said. “One was the transformation of our patent foundation into what we now call Licensing and Ventures GroupJoe has been active in supporting faculty enterprises coming from the laboratory.

Other developments include the creation of UVA’s iLaban initiative of Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology At the Darden School and McEntire School of Commerce Gallant Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,

As an example of recent entrepreneurial success, Lennox pointed to a start-up venture launched just seven years ago by two then-graduate students at the university. Today, AgroSpheres, a company that creates environmentally safe, non-toxic pest control that is safe for humans and the environment, is expanding.

In May, Governor Glenn Youngkin comes to Charlottesville To help celebrate the expansion, which will bring more than 50 new jobs to Albemarle County and invest $25 million in Albemarle County.

“Agriculture technology is advancing,” Youngkin said. “These guys are leading it.”

supporting students

Lennox said the university wants to provide more support to students, no matter their level of interest in entrepreneurship, from entrepreneurs looking to start a business to those interested in entrepreneurship at some later point in their lives. For those who are simply interested in learning about technology and innovation.

Many of the curriculum pieces are already in place, he said. The McIntyre School of Commerce, the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy all offer entrepreneurship-related minors, he said.

At the undergraduate level, the university’s programs and courses include the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Strategy concentration within the Darden School, as well as the Entrepreneurship Law Clinic and the Patent Law and Licensing Clinic within the School of Law.

“I think the big opportunity is to catalyze networks and connections across Grounds and beyond,” Lennox said, adding that current entrepreneurship activities at the university “extend through our Grounds, so this initiative will provide access for those It can become a view point for those who are interested in this place.

“This is envisioned in the strategic plan and the timing is right for where we are in the development of our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said. “I’m excited to see this become a priority for the president and provost.”

This story originally appeared on UVA Today.

Source: news.darden.virginia.edu