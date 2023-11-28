UVA Darden professor honored as Schumpeter Lecturer for pioneering entrepreneurship work

Professor Saras Saravathy of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business added a new honor to his illustrious career by delivering the prestigious Schumpeter Innovation in Enterprise Lecture at the European Union’s SME Week in mid-November.

The annual event, held this year in Bilbao, Spain, showcases the work of small and medium-sized enterprises and seeks to equip businesses with the necessary tools and knowledge as they move towards sustainability and digitalization. The first day of the conference concluded with the Schumpeter Lecture, a keynote address given by a leading figure in the field of entrepreneurship.

Saraswati is the originator of the theory of efficacy, which she first described in a 2001 paper. The theory, which explains how entrepreneurs make decisions and how the entrepreneurial process unfolds, has become a global phenomenon, taking firm root in both academic institutions and publications and inspiring entrepreneurs around the world. . The implementation is unusually accessible, providing easy-to-understand tools to overcome the uncertainty of the enterprise manufacturing environment.

“Affective reasoning is a systematic way of making decisions and taking action in the face of ‘true’ uncertainty, when the future is not only unknown but also unknowable,” Sarasvathy said in an interview with the European Commission ahead of the talks. “Instead of trying to predict, plan, and place bets, influencers work with what is already under their control to create new futures.”

Announcing the lecture, the European Commission highlighted Saraswati’s argument that entrepreneurship should not be limited to business people or business schools. Just as educational institutions don’t teach science only to aspiring scientists, Saraswati often says that entrepreneurial problem solving and creation should be taught to everyone, not just future founders.

“Their vision is to empower societies with the skills for effective action, enabling the creation of sustainable and strong socio-economic communities based on a thriving middle class of businesses, not just start-ups,” the European Commission wrote in its announcement. Up and unicorn.” , “In his view, entrepreneurship is a practice that goes beyond the business world. It equips individuals with a mindset and skill set that can be applied in various aspects of life, from problem-solving to decision-making.

The Schumpeter lecture is the latest in a series of global praises for Saraswati.

In 2019, the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers presented Saraswati was honored with the organization’s Legacy Impact Award for her contributions to entrepreneurship, and in 2020, the magazine small business economics dedicated completely Issue for principle. In 2022, he received the Global Prize for Entrepreneurship Research in Sweden.

The Darden School was recently ranked the No. 8 graduate program in the world for entrepreneurship entrepreneur and Princeton Review.

Watch the 2023 Schumpeter Lecture.

read effectCollectionDarden on Ideas to Action.

