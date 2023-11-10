November 10, 2023


Concrete equipment specialist, Utranaz, has announced its official partnership with Approved Finance Group as its exclusive finance provider. This collaboration promises many benefits for Utranaz’s customers and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled support to its customers in the construction industry.

Through this strategic alliance with Approved, Utranaz will enhance its customer shopping experience by offering the following:

  • Access to highly competitive finance solutions
  • Financing options tailored to each customer’s individual needs
  • streamlined application process
  • Quick Approval and Funding
  • Special promotions and discounts

Utranaz has also introduced a user-friendly finance calculator on its website, which enables customers to instantly estimate their financing costs.

Daniel Wiseman, Utranaz Sales Director, said: “We are excited to partner with a proven leader in the finance industry, particularly in the plant sector. This close collaboration promises to provide substantial benefits to our valued customers, giving them immediate access to our vast range of quality solid equipment along with competitive finance solutions that can be easily arranged within minutes.

Rory Dunn, Founder and Director of Approved Finance Group, commented: “This strategic partnership with Utranaz is an exciting development for the construction division of Approved Finance and demonstrates our flexibility in financing a wide variety of assets for the concrete and construction industries. Is. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with a leading supplier in the concrete equipment field. This is an important step in enabling construction companies to access the equipment and funding they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

