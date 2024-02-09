Trusted utility and telecommunications bill auditing platform Recession Resister has updated its services to provide hospitals with contract negotiation expertise for actionable insights that can increase profit margins.

PORTLAND, United States – February 9, 2024 —

This new service is in line with Recession Resistor’s commitment to helping consumers, businesses and nonprofit organizations identify and reverse overbought rates and streamline operating costs by invoicing overages. With its expertise, hospital administrators can find out where they are overpaying for utilities, telecommunications and other monthly expenses, allowing them to negotiate lower rates, secure outstanding refunds and even reduce costs. -Allows switching to efficient service providers.

More information is available here

What many people don’t realize is that American hospitals are structured according to different financial and service mandates. The two most common models are non-profit and for-profit, both of which prioritize expense reduction.

Recession Resistor’s newly updated expense-reduction services provide any hospital with contract negotiation solutions in addition to bill auditing and energy savings programs for increased cost efficiency and overall financial stability.

“Millions of businesses are paying more for their utilities and telecommunications; They don’t have time to look at every bill for every service that goes back years,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “That’s the purpose behind Recession Resistor. We audit bills, negotiate lower rates, and can even help with energy savings to reduce costs and CO2 emissions.

Hospital administrators can initiate the bill auditing process by uploading their invoices to the Receipt Resister platform. Bills can range from utilities and telecommunications services to security, pest control and water/sewerage costs. Hospitals can collect invoices for as long as they want, barring state restrictions on retroactive refunds (which is three years in some states).

Recession Resisters say that utility bills are more likely to contain errors and overages, which they then use their negotiation teams to contact service providers directly. Skilled and experienced negotiators know who to contact to secure refunds and more reasonable rates, potentially resulting in substantial long-term savings.

There is no upfront fee with Recession Resistor. Instead, customers pay only 50 percent of the refund secured by their negotiation teams.

Recession Resistor aims to alleviate the financial pressures that are often part of today’s hospital facilities. The platform is committed to empowering hospital administration staff by providing them with the data they need to avoid wasteful expenditure and secure cost-efficient utility and telecommunication contracts.

Learn more here

contact info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: send email

Organization: Recession Resistant

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website:

Release ID: 89120686

If you notice any errors, concerns or discrepancies in the content of this press release, we urge you to contact us without delay at [email protected]. Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and reliable information is our top priority.

Source: www.bing.com