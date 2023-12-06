Dec. 5—UTICA — A Utica politician, business owner and nonprofit founder was released on his own recognizance Monday after being charged with multiple felonies.

Representatives of the nonprofit Utica United said his arrest would not hinder progress on a community center in the city.

The case involving Utica Town Board member Frankie Lee Garrett was transferred to Clark Circuit Court 1 on Wednesday after Clark Circuit Court 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael recused herself from the proceedings, court records show.

Garrett, a Republican, is facing 11 felony charges for theft, corrupt business influence and failure to repay taxes related to his business, Garrett General Grocery.

Indiana State Police began investigating Garrett in 2021. They said they found that she underreported sales by more than half a million dollars, resulting in Indiana not paying more than $40,000 in taxes.

Garrett’s store opened in 2019 in the same location as the longtime popular Brendel’s grocery store.

Utica United, a non-profit founded by Garrett, is currently renovating the old Utica Elementary School, which closed in 2015. The goal is to turn that school into a community center.

Indiana state Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, is the chairwoman of the Utica United board and said Garrett’s arrest will not impact the nonprofit’s goal of rebuilding the building.

“This is a completely different situation,” Fleming said. “We formed Utica United and we have a very dedicated board.”

Fleming said the mission is to preserve the school and make it a central point of community action.

“We keep careful accounts of all expenses,” he said.

Although the goal is to open the community center next year, Fleming said it all depends on funding.

“What we’re hoping for is, it’s kind of a situation where, when we have income, we spend it on schools,” he said. “We have been fortunate to receive donations in various ways.”

Garrett is due back in court on Jan. 31.

