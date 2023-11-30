USTC Explodes 335% in Latest Bullish Run – What's Driving the Price Up?

USTC experienced an impressive surge this week, driven by two key catalysts: the unveiling of a Bitcoin-centric makeover with a newly launched Binance perpetual contract listing and an attractive airdrop initiative.

Notably, the value of TerraClassicUSD has almost quadrupled within this period. However, it is important to contextualize this surge because even with a substantial rally, USTC price has only reached $0.05, a sharp contrast to its initial estimated value of $1.

USTC’s Meteoric Rise: Navigating Crypto’s Volatility

The developments surrounding USTC underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market, where a combination of strategic listings and innovative plans can have a significant impact on token valuation.

Source: Coingeco

The value of the coin has increased significantly in recent times. USTC surged a massive 32% to $0.05 over the past day, data from Coingeco shows. What’s even more amazing is that the cryptocurrency is up a whopping 335% in the last seven days. During the specified period, its trading volume increased by 2,284%, with $1.21 billion exchanged.

Between November 25 and 27, the crypto rose more than 400% before falling to $0.04. Since then USTC has risen +71% to its current level.

The cryptocurrency was helped by a significant increase in trading volumes in the hours ahead of the listing of sibling token Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) on Binance Futures earlier this week.

USTCUSDT is currently trading at $0.05314 on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Now that Binance has revealed that USTC will have more trading pairs available in the spot market, buying pressure is still present. Turkish Lira (TRY) and First Digital USD (FDUSD), two more stablecoins, are now instantly tradable with USTC along with fiat cash.

Additionally, the development team revealed a few days ago that they are developing an airdrop strategy for holders of LUNC and USTC.

$ust And Anchor is making a comeback, this time backed by Bitcoin It would be interesting to continue the stablecoin experiment Airdrop was planned before the accident $luna , $ust Holders and new ones too $ustc Holder through some kind of lockdrop could be a good game for $ustc Here on the bus… – IAN (@Cryptoian) 25 November 2023

The token has become the subject of speculative frenzy due to recent developments. Trading volume with USTC has increased dramatically over the past few days, according to CoinGecko data, reaching a peak of more than $1 billion in 24-hour activity and up from $10 million earlier this month. has also been below average.

Binance Perpetual Contract and the Impact of Social Media Discussion

USTC has been rising sharply since the weekend. Its price started rising on November 25, with a golden cross appearing on its charts shortly after. There was a strong rise in price during today’s trading session with USTC reaching a high of $0.075.

If you are wondering how this #LUNC And #USTC The pump is about to run out, well, the news is that it won’t. And here’s why $42 million in contracts pending as people join in The meaning of open interest is also written here Check it out yourself🍷🍷 pic.twitter.com/q9fEIv42Rs – Aru Basu (@klothtweets) 27 November 2023

It cannot be denied that the excitement over the introduction of perpetual contracts by Binance contributed to the rise of the USTC coin.

Social media has also been a big part in making this excitement even bigger. This has created a wave of interest and energy that has propelled USTC to the top of the crypto market.

