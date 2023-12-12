Ustaz Group CEO wins 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year award news ghana

add de abe dd be e

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ustaz Group, Fuseini Muhammad Tahir, has received the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the recently concluded Ghana Northern Business Awards 2023 in Tamale.

Fuseini Muhammad Tahir, an enterprising, hard-working and committed businessman won the award for his dedication to business and supporting the curriculum of young entrepreneurs in the Northern Region.

He has been active in business for over a decade, dedicating his time and resources to philanthropic activities across the region and creating employment for many households.

Ustaz Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian conglomerate that operates in various business sectors; Spanning engineering and construction, import and export, security services, cleaning and janitorial services, general supplies, among others.

Its client portfolio ranges from private corporate and individual clients, government and its agencies, civil society organizations and others.

The company also operates a guard service; North Bridge Security, which provides personal and business security services, including private and public guard/patrol services throughout the country.

Fuseini Muhammad Tahir, who spoke in an interview after the event, thanked the organizers and the people of the Northern Region for the recognition.

He pledged to continue providing excellent services to customers.

Speaking further on the company’s portfolio, Fuseini Muhammad Tahir said Ustaz Group also provides roads, civil engineering, buildings, power, transportation and general supplies.

“We have skilled management and a team of engineers and technicians that allows us to offer multidisciplinary solutions to the industry. We cooperate with generally recognized worldwide engineering codes and procedures.”

Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 was launched to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations from the Northern Region who have demonstrated innovation, resilience and excellence in their respective sectors.

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 served as a platform to showcase the success stories of businesses and entrepreneurs in the region as well as recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations that have positively impacted the economy and society in the North Is.

It provides an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northern Region to network, collaborate and learn from each other by bringing together like-minded individuals and organizations to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

Source: newsghana.com.gh