USPS leaders estimate it will break even this year. It suffered a loss of only $6.5 billion.

The US Postal Service is working on a 10-year plan aimed at eliminating losses and eventually turning a profit. But in its last fiscal year the agency posted a $6.5 billion deficit, a major step forward after USPS leaders predicted the deficit would even out.

The 10-year plan is the brainchild of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has argued that the overhaul was necessary to stop the financial bleeding and put the USPS on the path to profitability. Under his plan, which he introduced in 2021, the agency was projected to reach the break-even point in fiscal year 2023 and start making profits in 2024.

The agency’s turnaround plan focused on changes to slow delivery standards and postage hikes, cut costs and boost revenues, but it proved unpopular with some businesses and consumers. Yet the most recent fiscal year revealed significant headwinds to the agency’s plans, including inflation and declining mail volumes, the USPS said Tuesday.

The agency said revenue fell $321 million, or 0.4%, to $78.2 billion in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier. The USPS reported net income of $56 billion last year, largely due to a one-time, non-cash adjustment resulting from the Postal Service Reform Act in 2022, which ended the mandate to pre-fund retirees’ health benefits.

Click here to view related media.

Click to enlarge

Mail volume across the US declined by about 9%, with the number of mailed items falling to about 116 billion compared to 127 billion the previous year.

In comments to the Postal Service Board of Governors on Tuesday, DeJoy was “not happy” with USPS’s latest financial results and pointed to issues that were not included in the plan’s forecast.

“Our efforts to increase revenues and reduce labor and transportation costs were not enough to offset our costs to stabilize our organization, given the historic inflationary environment we faced and our inability to achieve [Civil Service Retirement System] The reforms we sought,” he said.

“Forever Stamp” prices rising to 66 cents

Some critics are pointing to DeJoy’s postage rate increases as the reason for the decline in volume, with a group called Keep US Posted claiming that “unprecedented postage rate increases” are worsening the USPS’s financial condition.

Kevin Yoder, executive director of Keep US Posted, a former congressman from Kansas, said, “Twice a year, higher-than-inflation postage increases are worsening the USPS’s financial crisis and driving it into the sand, as even more mail Goes out of the system.” in a statement.

Keep US Posted, which represents businesses that rely on the USPS, such as greeting-card companies, magazines and catalog businesses, said the losses show that Congress “should provide greater oversight.”

Yoder said, “DeJoy should not get any more blank checks from Congress just to raise postage rates, cut service and increase more debt.”

The USPS is planning to raise postage rates in January, which would be the fifth rate increase since 2021 and follows a postage increase in July.

trending news

Source: www.cbsnews.com