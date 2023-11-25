USMCA trade panel rejects US complaint about Canadian dairy market access

[1/2]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will offer an additional C$5 billion ($3.4 billion) credit facility to farmers and agricultural producers to help them deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, a day after A dairy farmer herding cows, rather than moving,… Get licensing rights Read more

OTTAWA, Nov 24 (Reuters) – A trade dispute settlement panel set up under a key North American free trade agreement has rejected a U.S. complaint that Canada is unfairly limiting access to its dairy market, an official said. The report was shown on Friday.

The United States had accused Canada of not meeting obligations under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to open its market to foreign producers.

The three-member independent panel ruled that Canada had not acted inappropriately. His report was released on Friday.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement that she was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

He said, “The United States remains seriously concerned about how Canada is implementing the dairy market access commitments made in the agreement… We continue to use all available tools to enforce our trade agreements.” “Won’t hesitate.”

Trading partners say that although Canada has agreed to a number of deals over the years to allow foreign firms access to some dairy markets through a system of tariff-rate quotas, it actually keeps most of them domestically. Was allotting firms unfairly.

“Canada is very pleased with the findings of the dispute settlement panel, with all findings clearly in Canada’s favor,” Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

In January 2022, the first USMCA panel ruled that Ottawa had breached the agreement by not adequately opening the domestic market. After this Canada amended its policies.

The USMCA agreement retained Canada’s decades-old supply management system, which restricts domestic production of dairy, eggs and poultry to stabilize dairy farmers’ incomes and protect them from import competition with high tariffs.

The approximately 10,000 dairy farmers in Canada are one of the most influential political lobbies. Most farming takes place in Quebec and Ontario, the provinces with the most parliamentary seats.

Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Bill Berkrot

