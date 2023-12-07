USM is a pioneer in using NFT-tokenized tickets to access events

According to Smart Ticket research, a growing number of businesses are incorporating the use of tokenized tickets as NFTs and tokens to connect to events and other major venues, and the USM ecosystem is leading the race. The use of blockchain-based possibilities, the Web3 Support System, has led to many creative and extraordinary events at USM.

Tokenized tickets and Web3-enabled capabilities represent a significant shift in the way fans interact with their favorite teams and sporting events. Additionally, these tickets are authentic and equipped with security features that are required in the stadium area.

According to market capitalization expert Carlos Akira Sato, this is possible with the help of the blockchain technology used for tokenized tickets.

Sato further said that the monitoring capabilities of blockchain technology could record each step of the ticket exchange or stop the process. By integrating an electronic payment system into the block, it will have the ability to manage or prevent fees exceeding actual box office revenues.

This particular blockchain technology includes the ability to record transactions in an immutable manner. This eliminates the possibility of duplicate ticket resale. According to Saito, ticket issuers can enforce marketing rules within the block, thereby contributing to the full transparency of each transaction.

Additionally, the use of DID connectivity and authentication of tokenized tickets provides an unprecedented level of access to buyers, including the ability to convert customized tickets into non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

For buyers of these innovative tickets, the exposure goes beyond simply watching the game. Buyers of these innovative tickets will experience a variety of physical and digital activities, including designing a prize cup using a 3D printer and contributing to the creation of a commemorative artwork. Additionally, athletes will receive a signed jersey.

RACA serves as a Web 3.0 framework service provider and is backed by DWF Labs, OKEx BlockDream Ventures, and the ConsenSys Mesh Tachyon Accelerator. It was initially introduced as a bidding token along with the May Musk NFT. It has now grown into a significant Web3 gaming environment.

RACA is a native USM token that serves as a crypto dApp store for AI programs and games, as designed by Elon Musk’s mother and the Coda NFT community.

Source: www.cryptonewsz.com