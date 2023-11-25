Using Technology to Get Perfect Notes The Express Tribune

Azima Dhanji’s inspiring story featured on ET Podcast

News Desk | 25 November 2023

Azima Dhanji is a young entrepreneur who was raised by deaf and mute parents. But instead of being intimidated by what many would see as a challenge, he used his experience to create a new solution that is not only changing lives but also reshaping organizational approaches.

Young Dhanji tells her inspirational story in conversation with Sidra Iqbal in a new series for The Express Tribune, which will feature conversations with extraordinary Pakistani women. The podcast ‘No Damage Beyond Repair’ is supported by Dove.

Azima and two other students founded ConnectHere a few years ago. This platform focuses on sign language accessibility. It also aims to create a need for sign language interpretation services “to fully integrate the hearing impaired community into all areas”. Its stated vision involves automating sign language interpretation through technology.

While narrating her story, Dhanaji tells Iqbal that being raised by deaf and dumb parents made sign language her de facto mother tongue. “I thought my life was normal.”

Interacting with people outside the home made him realize the challenges faced by people with hearing and speech impairments.

Iqbal acknowledged the transformative power of technology in changing mindsets and upliftment of marginalized people in society. The belief in the irreversibility of ‘damage’ is a misconception, he said, and with persistence and commitment, positive change can be achieved.

Dhanaji revealed how he faced discriminatory questions during his childhood due to his parents’ disability. He said it was a challenge to explain it as a child and hoped to create more sensitivity among people for better understanding.

He said that people with hearing and speech impairments deserve to be recognized for their identity, not sympathized with.

Dhanaji revealed that he and his brother acted as interpreters for their parents throughout their lives, handling tasks such as making phone calls and booking rickshaw rides.

The initiation of his organization did not occur suddenly; It has evolved from many experiences. When Dhanaji started ConnectHear in 2017, she faced disappointment from many people, noting that lack of awareness about sign language was a significant challenge. “People hardly know about it,” he said.

He said building platforms for ride-hailing, dining and e-commerce was comparatively easy because the idea was clear. He further added, “ConnectHere not only provides services but also educates the public while making travel challenging.”

He highlighted how technology, especially social media platforms, played an important role in reaching the larger deaf community by sharing educational videos.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 25, 2023.

Like business on facebook, to follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

Source: tribune.com.pk