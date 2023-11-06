Using business models, tasks to do, and AI to reimagine grocery

In the world of online grocery, HungryRoot is a small player. It faces giants like Amazon, Instacart and the online operations of major bricks and mortar chains. Yet it continues to grow in an area where many have struggled. How? And what lessons does its story hold for enterprises outside its industry?

Business model and jobs to be combined

The formula starts with HungryRoot’s business model. In any given week, the company is selling about 600 unique items. This is compared to a small-format retailer like Trader Joe’s that offers 4,000 items, or an average grocery store that offers more than 35,000. But the customer value proposition isn’t about buying certain things very cheaply, as a club store like Costco might provide.

CEO and founder Ben McKeown explains the difference. “We have 600 items, but we offer over 6,000 dishes using those items. It provides personalization and helps the customer know what they want to do. Recipes are always evolving along with assortment. In the typical grocery experience, there is no element of discovery. But our clients are coming to us with other objectives like losing weight or improving blood work. We understand the work our clients do, or their core motivations, and the problems they need to solve, and help them achieve this. We are doing grocery shopping, meal planning and the entire process effectively for the customer. Because we’re doing it, it allows us to surprise them.

Combination of user experience and tasks to be performed

Second, the company creates a unique user experience. HungryRoot asks questions in advance about preferences, such as whether the customer enjoys a sit-down breakfast and how they like desserts. After the first delivery, there are more questions.

“We’ve been really thoughtful in optimizing the user journey so that we can only ask the right questions that impact our algorithms at the right time,” says McCann. Often, we don’t need to ask you but rather guess based on your user behavior. For example, everyone says they want to eat healthy. But, for a subset of customers, when you automatically put healthy foods in their cart they opt out. For some people, they say they are trying to do something they really aren’t, and for others their definition of healthy is different. We combine consumer insights with data insights about the actions taken to reach conclusions.

HungryRoot offers a different value proposition in a different way Hungryroot

Using AI to create fundamentally new experiences

The third element comes from AI. “Many people are using AI to take the work they’re already doing and make it more productive,” McCain says. But we are talking about something that would be almost impossible to do without AI.”

Instead of asking customers to fill empty grocery carts, HungryRoot uses a combination of hard preferences (vegans won’t eat meat), soft preferences (past purchasing behavior), and machine learning (how a customer and people like him responded to past suggestions). Uses AI to pre-fill the user’s cart. It then provides recipes that enable the user to get the most out of those foods. “That’s why our customers are so loyal to us,” says McCain. This is a new experience. “It’s hugely different.”

The company wants to go even further than this. In addition to the algorithmic optimization and machine learning it now performs with AI, it is pushing to add generative AI that creates new text. It will use GenAI to explain to the customer in written English why the optimization algorithm made the choice it did.

lessons for others

What can companies in other industries learn from HungryRoot’s success? The firm reflects several key principles:

1. Start with a strategy: HungryRoots has a special focus on a specific type of customer who doesn’t get well-served by other online grocery experiences.

2. Deeply understand what the target customer does: Hungryroot does this through both formal customer research and deep data analysis, so it can understand a customer’s fundamental motivations as well as their observed behaviors.

3. Think holistically about user experience: Leveraging those insights, the company creates a unique experience — not just about shopping, but also about meal planning and execution.

4. Develop a Suitable Business Model: If HungryRoot copied the vast assortment of a general grocery, it may lack the purchasing power to get the best prices. So it plays a different game of having a small assortment, which fits with its unique value proposition and user experience.

5. Find out how technology can re-invent your industry: HungryRoot’s formula can’t work without AI buy-in. The company has used technology not only to increase productivity but also to re-imagine its niche within the vast grocery industry.