Using artificial intelligence to predict personal health outcomes

One of the more interesting capabilities of artificial intelligence in medicine is the possibility that AI can predict patient outcomes. I would like to discuss three such recent developments.

My first example is health policy experts Michael Millenson and Jennifer Goldsack’s suggestion that AI systems like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard may soon be able to aggregate data from disparate sources and tell patients which doctors and hospitals. Can give the highest chance of treatment success. For their specific problems: “You can identify the Chicago surgeon who performs the most knee replacements and his infection rates, find survival statistics for breast cancer patients at a renowned Los Angeles medical center, Or get recommendations for cardiac surgeons in New York City. ,

Of course, such recommendations will only be as good as the reliability of the underlying data on patient survival rates or physician complication rates. Furthermore, complication rates do not reflect the competence of the physician himself. A physician who sees sicker patients or a surgeon who sees more challenging cases may have higher complication rates than others who do not. As always, the quality and context of such data must be included in any recommendations given to patients. But overall, I think this will be a good development and I hope that physicians and hospitals will be willing to release success rates (and complication rates) in as transparent a manner as possible.

Another example is the surprising discovery that AI algorithms can detect people with type 2 diabetes through analysis of their voices – sometimes even before patients or their doctors realize it. For males, there were subtle changes in voice intensity and amplitude; For women, there were subtle differences in pitch variation. The accuracy of the computer predictions was about 86% for men and 89% for women. (Please see the full paper for a more detailed discussion of specificity, sensitivity, and other statistical results.)

The exact mechanism of this detection method is still not fully understood. However, researchers suspect that early diabetes may affect the mechanical properties of patients’ vocal cords and the patients’ ability to control their vocal muscles – changes that can be detected in voice recordings. Although this research is still preliminary, if further studies confirm this result, physicians will have a new inexpensive and non-invasive way to screen for a disease that affects millions of Americans.

My third example of using AI to predict health outcomes comes from work at Vanderbilt University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Researchers at these institutions have shown that data from chest CT scans used for early lung cancer screening can be used to estimate mortality due not only to lung cancer, but also heart disease. Or it can also be done by mortality rate. Any Reason.

Lead researcher Kaiwen Xu said the research could help physicians better identify which patients will benefit from interventions such as physical conditioning or lifestyle changes, even at a much earlier stage than the onset of the disease. Too.

AI is not (yet) a reliable tool for predicting short-term mortality in an emergency. But there are researchers looking into the ethical implications of algorithms that may someday reliably predict whether a patient will die within the next 30-60 days, and how that might change the delivery of care in emergency rooms, hospices, etc. Could.

A recent study showed that physicians, nurses, and health administrators recognized that AI holds great promise in helping direct appropriate care for people at high mortality risk, but that “AI technologies are used only to save money.” “They will be disappointed if presented with this.”

An old joke commonly told about Yogi Berra is, “Predictions are hard to make, especially about the future.” But as AI becomes better at making long- and short-term predictions about patient health outcomes, both patients and physicians will face new opportunities and challenges to make the best use of this knowledge.