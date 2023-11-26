SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (SSE 601231), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing, is proud to announce its investment in ACQUA (Advanced Used to be. Communication Quality Analysis) system, strengthening its VoIP communications testing capabilities and emphasizing its audio and acoustic design expertise. The move is a response to the growing market trend of using VoIP systems.

As communication technologies are evolving at an unprecedented pace, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems have gained immense popularity and have become an integral part of businesses in various industries. Adopting VoIP systems offers many advantages, including cost savings, flexibility, scalability, and advanced features, making them an attractive option for modern enterprises.

USI recognizes the growing demand for VoIP systems, providing high quality VoIP communications that meet the needs of businesses. The company’s investment in the ACQUA system is a testament to its commitment to innovation and a strategic response to the growing trend of VoIP system adoption in the market.

VoIP systems offer several key benefits, making them a growing market trend, including:

Cost Efficiency: VoIP systems significantly reduce communication costs by leveraging the Internet connection for voice calls, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious businesses.

Scalability: VoIP systems can expand rapidly as a business grows, making them ideal for companies of all sizes.

Remote work capabilities: The rise of remote work has increased the demand for VoIP systems, which allow employees to stay connected from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Advanced Features: VoIP systems offer a wide range of advanced features like call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, and video conferencing, giving businesses a competitive edge.

Future-proofing: As traditional landline systems are phased out, VoIP systems have become the preferred choice for businesses seeking a future-proof communications solution.

Leo Tai, director of the Research and Development Center at USI, said, “Testing of VoIP systems includes a comprehensive evaluation of accessing modes such as GSM, WCDMA, CDMA, TD-SCDMA, as well as user devices including handset, headset and hands-free ., and VoLTE, ensuring optimal user satisfaction. With mobile terminals supporting expanded bandwidth and significantly improved speech quality, seamless integration of software and hardware becomes essential. Our investment in the ACQUA system, audio and acoustics Combined with our extensive expertise in design, positions we look forward to meeting the growing demand for VoIP systems, especially within industrial hand-held devices. Committed to refining our audio and acoustic design capabilities, our The goal is to keep pace with the evolving needs of both our customers and the market.”

By investing in ACQUA systems and audio and acoustic design, USI is poised to play a key role in providing consistently high-quality VoIP communications that meet the diverse needs of businesses in the era of widespread adoption of VoIP systems.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing, as well as a pioneer in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 Products Services: Design, Mmanufacturing, MInitialization, Industrial Software and Hardware Ssolutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance SServices. With Estilflash, USI has 28 sales, production and service locations across four continents in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa, and customers worldwide in the areas of wireless communications, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics. Provides diverse products. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Company Limited (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

