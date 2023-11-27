USEReady Recognized as a Leader in Generative AI by AIM Research

The research firm cites USEReady’s ability to turn initial engagements into expanded deployments that deliver solid value to customers.

New York, November 27, 2023–(Business Wire)–USEReady, a data analytics solutions provider, has been named a “Leader” in AIM Research’s PeMA Quadrant 2023 for top generative AI service providers. This prestigious recognition reflects USEReady’s innovative spirit, technical excellence and commitment to providing real-world AI solutions.

AIM Research specifically cited USEReady’s proven track record of converting POCs into long-term partnerships as a key strength. Its ability to transform initial engagements into expanded deployments reflects the real value USEReady provides to customers.

USEReady’s participation spans a variety of industries and use cases, demonstrating remarkable versatility in applying Generative AI across a variety of sectors. Its technical teams efficiently support wide data formats and develop cost-effective, scalable solutions customized to customer needs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in generative AI,” said Uday Hegde, Co-Founder and CEO, USEReady, “This recognition is a reflection of our work to develop an intelligent enterprise leveraging AI that is private, trusted, and responsible. We thank AIM Research for recognizing our voice and making it heard. We thank our talented team at USEReady and our customers. Congratulations to those who inspire us every day to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI.”

Since the investment from PE firm Abery Partners, USEReady has made significant investments in expanding capabilities with proprietary solutions such as Pixel Perfect, Migrator IQ, and Decision Intelligence, which provide an unparalleled value to customers who engage with BI. Interested in transforming your analytics landscape with AI. Solution.

The full report on AIM Research’s PEMA Quadrant Top Generative AI Service Providers 2023 can be found here: https://www.useready.com/press-release/useready-recognized-as-leader-in-generative-ai-by- aim-research

About USEReady

Founded in New York in 2011, USEReady provides strategies, tools, capabilities and capacity for businesses to turn their data into competitive advantage. USEReady serves as a trusted partner on the migration, optimization, and modernization journey of modern chief data and analytics officers (CDAOs) of Fortune 500 organizations with differentiated models around data, analytics, and visualization. We leverage our domain experts in Visual Analytics, Cloud Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Decision Intelligence and Product Engineering to strengthen our delivery and solution capabilities, ensuring value-driven outcomes for clients. For more information, visit www.useready.com.

