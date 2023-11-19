User gets a new car in viral video after Stanley Tumblr catches fire

Thermal flask manufacturer Stanley’s marketing slogan is “Built for Life,” and it appears one TikTok user has proved that point.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing a Stanley Tumblr surviving a car fire relatively unscathed, and the company has received so much publicity that it has promised to buy the unlucky car owner a replacement vehicle .

The viral video was uploaded on Wednesday by Danielle, whose username is @danimarielttering, and has been viewed nearly 60 million times.

The video shows the interior of the woman’s charred Kia that was destroyed in a fire the previous day, but amid the ruins is also a nearly pristine Stanley Tumbler.

According to the company’s website, Stanley’s tumblers can keep cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours and on ice for up to 48 hours, though it doesn’t mention fire safety.

Danielle’s bronze-colored glass appears to be in good condition, with only some ash and debris on the cover, despite a fire the previous day having destroyed the car’s interior.

“Are you thirsty after the fire? @Stanley1913 no problem for me,” he captioned the video.

In a TikTok video, the Stanley Tumblr appears to be almost unharmed after suffering a car fire. The Danimarielettering/TikTok viral video has been viewed nearly 60 million times since it was posted. Danimarielettering/TikTok

The TikTok user then takes the glass out of the car holder and shakes it slightly, which remarkably reveals the sound of the ice inside. “There’s still snow in it,” she comments.

One poster jokingly wrote, “Imma need Stanley start making cars,” while others began asking Stanley to sponsor the woman or give her free merchandise.

After the video received millions of views, the company responded with a video of its own, posting the viral video on its TikTok page on Thursday.TCWatch a video from Terence Reilly, Global President of Stanley.

After the video went viral, Stanley president Terrence Reilly shared that he would buy a new car for the woman. danimarielettering/TikTok

,Thanks for sharing your video, and it really shows that our Stanleys are built to last a lifetime [of] What happened to you,’” Reilly said.

“I couldn’t think of a better example of the quality of our product.”

He noted how company executives were reading messages on TikTok offering some free products to the woman.

Danielle responded to the offer on Friday by thanking the company. danimarielettering/TikTok

“Okay, we’re going to send you some Stanleys, but there’s one more thing,” Reilly said.

“We have never done this before, and we will probably never do it again, but we would love to replace your vehicle. So, check your DM for details, thanks, stay safe, cheers.

Danielle responded to the offer by thanking the company in another TikTok video on Friday.

“Wow… I saw the video of Stanley’s president, I almost fainted,” she said.

“This is crazy, I can’t believe they’re going to buy a car for me, I mean Stanley was the only thing that survived the car fire.”

“It’s in the garage, I’m going to save it as a souvenir,” she said of her glass. “I feel so grateful, and I feel blessed beyond belief.”

Source: nypost.com