User Experience Design in a world of AI assistants

andy forbes Passionate about CRM project delivery. He is a strong believer in the power of Generative AI to accelerate project delivery.

The coming future where every person, computer application and piece of equipment will be represented by a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) assistant – personal AI assistants (PAIA) for individuals, system AI assistants (SAIA) and appliance AI assistants for software applications. (EAIA) for devices – can lead to a world of seamless interactions and customized activities.

When an individual’s PAIA schedules a meeting to discuss a goal that will potentially require increased production, it will not only coordinate with coworkers’ PAIA but also ensure optimal conference room temperature and air quality. Will also coordinate with SAIA for maintenance of HVAC systems of the office.

Additionally, to prepare for the meeting, the SAIA of the project management software will interact with the SAIA of the factory to understand the impact of potential production increases. The factory’s SAIA will talk to the equipment EAIA to assess its current maintenance program and any changes needed to address the increase in production volume. AI assistants will collect and compile this information and present it in the meeting, customizing it for the individuals and situation.

How AI assistants will reshape the user experience

Because of these developments, today’s process where designers of individual applications and computer and mobile device operating systems make decisions about user experience will be replaced by AI assistants customizing each experience for each individual.

The method of information delivery will adapt to the context in which an AI assistant and a person find themselves. For example, while a person is sitting in front of a computer, an AI assistant can present information about a factory production floor problem using paragraphs of text and complex graphics.

The same information can be summarized in a heads-up display during a meeting or whispered into the person’s ear while driving. AI assistants will select the most effective interaction mode—spoken word, text, graphics, mixed reality, or haptic feedback—based on the person’s current activity, location, and situation.

The new role of user experience designers

This marks a significant evolution from static, one-size-fits-all, screen-based information delivery to a context-aware model that respects both the individual’s preferences and the demands of the situation. Creating user experience guidelines for AI assistants employed will require a multidisciplinary approach that combines technological innovation with ethical considerations and a deep understanding of human behavior.

The role of the user experience designer will shift from crafting the “last mile” of the user experience to becoming the architect of intelligent design that guides AI assistants.

Instead of designing fixed user interfaces, these professionals will focus on creating adaptive frameworks and guidelines that AI assistants will use to craft personalized user experiences. They will develop rules, constraints, and ethical guidelines governing the way AI assistants interpret and present information. This involves not only a deep understanding of human psychology and behavior, but also mastering machine learning algorithms and data analytics to ensure that AI assistants can adapt and learn effectively over time.

The range of personal and AI assistant interaction modalities will be much broader than today, spanning from traditional text and graphics to auditory communication, mixed reality environments, and haptic feedback. Each of these modalities will offer unique benefits and challenges in conveying information and optimizing interactions:

• Text and graphics are suitable for detailed, data-rich presentations, but are less effective in mobile or hands-free scenarios.

• Auditory communication is ideal for multitasking or when visual attention is otherwise occupied, but may lack the nuance and detail that text can provide.

• Mixed reality, incorporating augmented and virtual realities, provides immersive experiences but requires sophisticated hardware and may confuse some users.

• Haptic feedback provides a tactile dimension to interactions, but its applications are still emerging and may be limited due to technical constraints.

Designers will need to collaborate closely with experts in human psychology, sensory perception, and contextual awareness to create a holistic set of guidelines that can guide AI assistants in crafting truly adaptive and compelling user experiences.

conclusion

When AI assistants provide comprehensive personal and work activity guidance, there is a risk of individuals becoming overly dependent on their AI assistants. This overdependence can transform individuals from active actors to passive receivers, raising concerns about their autonomy, agency, and the overall development of their critical faculties.

To align with AI’s ethos of being a partner in human development, it is essential for AI assistants to be designed to incorporate mechanisms that promote active human participation. “Cognitive touchpoints” will ensure that individuals remain critically engaged with their activities and, in the larger context, maintain an active relationship with the evolving world around them.

To prepare for the fast-paced world of PAIA, SAIA, and EAIA, individuals and organizations need to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to user experience design incorporating experts in machine learning, human psychology, ethics, and sensory perception. Need to start. This collaborative effort will be critical in creating adaptive, ethical, and effective experiences that enhance and enhance the future of AI assistants as well as human capabilities.

