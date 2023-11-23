A pseudonymous non-fungible token (NFT) trader made nearly $11 million in an airdrop bounty distribution recently held by NFT marketplace Blur.

Dune Analytics data showed that a wallet named “hanwe.eth” with an Ethereum Name Service (ENS) tag claimed a total of 22,851,000 BLUR tokens in the Season 2 airdrop of Blur. At the time of writing, coin price tracker CoinGecko showed the amount was valued at around $11.2 million.

It’s time to explode. i just received 22851000 $blur From @BLUR_ioSeason 2 of was dropped. Season 3 begins now and is powered by @BLAST_L2The only L2 with native yield supported by Paradigm and Standard Crypto. pic.twitter.com/jDKgc0wInS – Hanwe (@HanweChang) 21 November 2023

The airdrop at the end of the season is one of the strategies employed by Blur to attract merchants to use its platform. Blur rewards those who trade NFTs on the platform at the end of each season.

Rewards vary depending on users’ activities within the NFT trading platform. In the most recent airdrop, Blur allocated a total reward pool of 300 million tokens worth $146 million at current BLUR prices.

Nearly 38,000 addresses have already claimed their rewards, bringing the total number of claimed tokens to 267 million. However, not everyone is satisfied with the rewards Blur received at the end of the season.

NFT whale Jeffrey Hwang, commonly known as Machi Big Brother, defeated Blur after receiving 6 million tokens worth approximately $2.9 million. On February 25, Hwang sold 1,010 NFTs in 48 hours, which some consider to be the largest NFT dump ever. Nansen’s Andrew Thurman said that profiting through the Blur airdrop could have been “a big trade”, as Hwang bought back 991 NFTs almost immediately.

Blur overtook OpenSea in daily ether (ETH) trading volume earlier this year. On February 18, OpenSea was prompted to implement a 0% fee structure in a bid to win back its user base from its emerging competitor.

