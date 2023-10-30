Useless TVs - This is why you can't find them anymore

One of the biggest questions we get asked here at Tom’s Guide is, “Where can I find a dumb TV?” As it turns out, there are still thousands of people who wouldn’t want to get a TV with a built-in smart platform, even if it’s one of the best smart TVs. So where can they find them?

Unfortunately, the answer is that there are less than a half-dozen such TVs left on the market—and the ones that remain are usually lower-shelf models.

That’s because, for a number of reasons, it’s cheaper and more profitable for TV manufacturers to include a smart platform with every TV they ship. This is actually a major reason why TVs have become so cheap over the last decade – with a smart platform, TV makers can sell the hardware at cost or even make a slight loss, but end up with visible advertising. Earn money from. home screen.

So what can you do if you don’t want a TV that’s constantly updating to show you the latest commercials? Buying one of the last remaining useless TVs may be an option for you, but if you want a quality TV you’ll have to find a way to limit its access to the Internet – or even cut it off completely. have to give.

Here’s the full story of what happened to dumb TVs, where you can find the last ones left and, finally, how you take a smart TV and turn off all of its targeted advertising features.

Why are almost all TVs smart now?

Despite the number of times they have been caught interacting and their frequent targeted advertising, smart TVs are incredibly popular. Instead of forcing you to purchase an additional piece of hardware like a streaming device or game console, smart TVs allow you to stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other services directly from your homescreen.

They get more control over the content they consume, more control over costs, and an overall more enjoyable user experience.” mary palomo

According to Miriam Palomo, digital marketing manager at 42matters, a market-leading mobile and CTV app intelligence agency, “The primary reasons are pretty straightforward: They get more control over the content they consume, more control over costs, and a more enjoyable user experience overall.” Combined. In other words, instead of paying for a bulky cable TV package with thousands of channels they’ll never watch, consumers are opting for CTV (connected TV) to improve their experiences.”

To summarise: one of the main reasons TV manufacturers continue to make smart TVs is that a large number of people really enjoy this extra functionality – and, at this point, it’s something we expect from a new TV. Expect. ,

However, the other answer is that TV manufacturers can actually profit from smart platforms. If a TV manufacturer uses its own proprietary smart platform, it may sell advertising on that platform, and you may directly benefit from seeing ads appearing on your homescreen. If a TV manufacturer licenses a smart platform from Roku or Google, the TV manufacturer can make money using that platform. According to some industry insiders who spoke to The Intercept in 2021, Google pays $12 to $15 per unit to a manufacturer like TCL or Hisense that uses Google TV.

If you’re a TV manufacturer, putting a smart platform on your latest TV sounds like a win-win. It is widely requested by consumers and is an additional way for you to make money.

Where can you buy dumb TV?

Still, not everyone wants a TV that’s connected to the Internet 24/7. So what can you buy off the shelf that doesn’t come with a connected TV platform?

Your best bet for purchasing one is to head to Best Buy and look at the Insignia brand of TVs. There you can get a 43-inch dumb TV for about $169 or a 32-inch model for $69. (Links to Best Buy.)

On Amazon, you can easily search for dumb TVs and you should be able to find some options from manufacturers like Westinghouse, RCA, or Scepter. (Link to Amazon.)

As you’ll see, many of these TVs are extremely affordable, to the point where you may question why they’re so cheap. Unfortunately this is because these companies lag behind the competition in terms of performance and quality control.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that these TVs aren’t worth the sticker price – because there’s certainly an audience for them out there – but most people who care about picture quality will likely notice issues with their performance.

How do you turn off TV’s smart features?

When it comes to disabling Smart TV features, you have two paths: you can either give it limited access to the Internet for updates or disconnect it from the Internet completely. There are good reasons for both, but we think giving it limited access is probably the better option of the two.

To give it limited functionality, turn off all content recommendations and data collection options when setting up the TV. This is usually one of the first things you see when setting up a new TV and usually happens right before or after accepting the terms and conditions from the manufacturer. Giving it limited access to the Internet will allow it to check for software updates, which in turn will often enhance picture performance throughout the lifetime of the TV.

Another method you can take is to disable its Internet connection by going to Settings and deleting any saved Internet passwords. If you have used the TV for a long time and want to delete any personal data, you can perform a factory reset. However, be careful, this will also remove any modifications or calibrations you made to the picture settings. So use it only as a last resort.

How worthwhile is it to overcome all these obstacles? Well, if you’re someone who is deeply concerned about all the data mining happening in the world today, it’s absolutely worthwhile to take a look at what kind of data your TV collects and what it’s doing with that data. .

That being said, if you don’t care that some ads are targeted at you because of your age and location, and the content you see is being used to improve their content recommendation algorithms, So it’s not the end of the world if you don’t go through the entire process.

