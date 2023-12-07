Usefulness of factor investing in building your equity portfolio

The success of a film at the box office can be attributed to a combination of several factors, including a star-studded cast, an engaging story, high-paced action sequences, impressive visual effects, etc. Similarly, the returns of an equity portfolio can also be. Various factors can be attributed such as market capitalization (M-cap), momentum, value, quality and volatility.

Typically, most Indian mutual fund investors focus on a factor-size or M-cap, which is measured by multiplying the number of outstanding equity shares of a company by the current market price of each share. It represents the total value or ‘capitalization’ assigned to that company by the entire market. The largest m-cap companies are usually the largest on parameters such as top-line (sales), book value, cash flows, dividend payouts, etc. The largest m-cap companies have the most liquidity in the stock market due to their large investor base. M-cap and trading liquidity are strongly correlated, meaning that capitalization weighting prioritizes more frequently traded stocks, resulting in lower portfolio transaction costs or impact costs.

However, capitalization weighting naturally allocates a higher proportion of investment towards stocks that are sought after by the market and valuations are at a fair or high level. This approach simultaneously provides less exposure to stocks that are arguably undervalued. As an indication, of our total stock m-cap of ₹273.5 trillion in June this year, 68.3% is in large-cap stocks (top 100 stocks), 16.6% is in mid-cap stocks (101 to 250 stocks) And 15.1% is in small cap stocks (above 250).

Another issue is that all M-cap approach portfolios, including large-, mid- and small-caps, are correlated, offering investors less diversification within an equity portfolio. This provides investors with an opportunity to allocate based on other factors such as momentum, low volatility, value and quality, which have low correlation across different market cycles. The mutual fund industry has launched various factor-based funds that track various Nifty indices such as momentum, low volatility, quality and value.

Let us now define factor-based index strategies to understand how stocks are classified based on each factor. The ‘Nifty200 Momentum 30’ index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, determined based on its trailing six-month and 12-month price returns, adjusted for volatility. . The Nifty Low Volatility 50 Index aims to measure the performance of the least volatile stocks based on the standard deviation of daily price returns over the past one year. The Nifty100 Quality 30 index comprises the top 30 companies from its parent Nifty 100 index, selected on the basis of return on equity (ROE), financial leverage (debt to equity ratio) and average change in earnings, i.e. EPS (earnings per share). This is done on the basis of quality score. Development over the last five years was analysed. The Nifty500 Value 50 index comprises 50 companies from its parent Nifty 500 index, selected on the basis of their ‘Value’ score determined by Earnings to Price ratio (E/P), Book Value to Price ratio (B/P), Price to Sales, Is done on the basis. Ratio (S/P) and Dividend Yield.

In different market cycles, some factors are more influential than others, and each factor has its own cycles of overperformance and underperformance in the markets compared to broader indices. The momentum factor significantly outperforms in bullish market cycles, while the quality and low volatility factors provide good downside protection in bearish markets. When the market is recovering from a recession, the value factor starts performing better.

Factor timing, like market timing, is difficult without the benefit of hindsight. Thus, through a multi-factor approach to investing, the investor can minimize factor-specific risks. This can be done without compromising long-term performance, while providing better risk-adjusted returns. Investors, depending on their market outlook, can add a particular factor to the existing portfolio to increase returns (Momentum Index) or reduce volatility (Low Volatility Index). Factor-based indices can be useful additions to the equity component of investors’ portfolios. There are mutual fund products that track these indices. Therefore, by purchasing a unit of the fund, you are buying into a portfolio reflecting the respective index. Factor investing sits somewhere between active and passive investing and attempts to combine the best of both worlds. The objective here is not to generate alpha (outperform a popular index) but to work on smart beta—better risk-adjusted returns.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author, and Harsimran Sandhu is Professor and Area Chair (Finance), IMT Ghaziabad.

