Use this smartphone grip for a better camera-like shooting experience

As the worlds of digital cameras and multi-purpose smartphone devices slowly merge together, companies big and small are finding new ways to bring these technologies even closer with some neat innovations.

Designed to bring out the best aspects of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its ProRes video recording capabilities, this new Creator Grip developed by SANDMARC is another tool aimed at making your smartphone more camera-like.

Let’s check out the SANDMARC Creator Grip and learn how it can be used with your iPhone 15 (or other smartphone devices) for a more authentic shooting experience.

Meet the SANDMARC Creator Grip

Based in San Diego, small manufacturer SANDMARC has made a name for itself by crafting action gear including iPhone lenses and filters, leather straps and Apple Watch bands.

However, this latest invention may be their cleverest yet.

This Creator Grip is designed to be compatible with iPhone models ranging from 4 to 15, as well as most Android smartphone devices. It is made entirely of aluminum and is designed to easily connect to your smartphone. With a rotatable handle, it is able to connect to your smartphone device via Bluetooth where it can trigger the camera in your device.

Shooting smartphone footage like a camera

So, you may ask, what is the appeal of this Creator Grip? It depends on your preferences.

There’s also a design disconnect between the way smartphones work – as you know – as phones and how they work as cameras. This is especially apparent when shooting video which seems to rely heavily on vertical presentation.

If you want to shoot a lot of video footage with your new iPhone 15 and its ProRes video recording (or any other smartphone for that matter), this Creator Grip might be a great tool to transform your smartphone from a phone to a camera. Could. ,

The Creator Grip works by attaching to the back of your smartphone, where users will be able to more easily rotate it to switch from horizontal or vertical. The handle also has a Bluetooth capture and shutter button that can operate the start and stop buttons on your smartphone’s camera, making your shooting process much easier and more familiar.

Credit: Sandmark

Price and availability

Ultimately though, we know this Creator Grip may not be right for everyone. While this number is undoubtedly growing, there are only so many content creators who shoot the majority of their video footage with smartphones. Still, if you’re one of those people who likes a classic camera setup, but for whatever reason you also love your smartphone for video – then this might be the solution for you.

The SANDMARC Creator Grip is available for preorder on the company’s website for $99. Shipping of the units is expected to begin in December 2023.

Source: nofilmschool.com