Use This Investment Formula to Achieve Financial Freedom in Retirement

Retiring early is hard, but possible, if you know your numbers and make a plan to achieve your goal. , [+] Investment goals. getty

More than half of working Americans feel they are behind in their retirement savings, according to the 2023 Bankrate Retirement Survey. But do you know how much money you need to invest to retire?

There’s a simple formula that can help you find your financial freedom number, and start saving money in a more strategic way, starting today.

The Financial Freedom Formula is easy to calculate and understand

According to the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, you need to invest 25 times your annual expenditure. To calculate this more specifically, I recommend first adding up your total monthly expenses into these five basic budget categories:

Food, which includes what you eat other than groceries;

Transportation including car payment, insurance, gas and parking;

Housing includes your rent or mortgage and related costs such as taxes and insurance;

Utilities like your electricity, cell phone bill and internet; And

Health, which includes household items you need to stay healthy such as shampoo and cleaning supplies, as well as health expenses for your medical and wellness needs.

After calculating your basic living expenses on a monthly basis, you can multiply by 12 to get your annual amount. You can then multiply by 25 to get what personal finance experts call your “Fire Number.”

This number assumes that if you withdraw only 4% of the total amount each year, the investment is recouping dollars through compound interest or growth in value or dividends. So you are unlikely to run out of money in your lifetime.

How you choose to respond can improve your chances.

When teaching this formula to my financial education students, I typically get one of three reactions. The first is that people quickly decide that reaching the FIRE number of 25 times their annual spending is impossible. This makes sense because even when your monthly expenses are relatively low, it’s still likely that your FIRE number will exceed $1 million.

It’s hard to hear that you need to be a millionaire to afford a basic standard of living in the United States.

The second reaction is that people start analyzing the 4% rule and its flaws and then get into this cycle of whether it has any meaning in our day and age due to inflation, interest rates, government, the economy or any other external factor. does not make sense. On which individuals have no influence. These learners typically spend more time learning rather than implementing, and find themselves frustrated by the lack of momentum.

But my favorite response is the third, where the learner goes into a moment of slight shock, expressing their feelings about the difficulty of achieving their Fire Number, but questions about how they can get closer to it. Start asking.

The easiest way to start is by paying off debt and organizing your daily expenses.

To start my own early retirement planning, I resolved to find ways to maintain a more essential lifestyle and streamline those five basic living expenses by paying off debt like student loans, car loans, and credit card debt. .

I even got as far as paying off my mortgage, once I realized that dropping the monthly bill by about $2,000 could bring my total FIRE number down to $600,000. Before you dismiss the idea of ​​investing 25 times your expenses, consider what an impact investing even 10% of your total FIRE number can have on your quality of life.

You may not be able to give up your career, but following this investment formula may get you that trip you’ve always wanted to take or allow you to spend more time on your hobbies that you don’t mind. Let’s enjoy outside.

Resolving to take small steps and at least an effort to move toward investing your FIRE number can take you years or decades closer to a respectable retirement before your golden years.

More from Forbes3 Money Moves for Dual Income, No Kid Families to Retire Faster