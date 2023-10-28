October 29, 2023
Use This Bear Market As A Passive Income Accelerator


matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

This is the best time to buy high-quality dividend stocks in years.

In a great many cases, the buying opportunities today are equally as attractive as the ones that briefly manifested during the initial selloff of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Chartbook

Goldman Sachs

Jeff Weniger via X

BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

Baron Real Estate Fund

Cohen & Steers

Source: seekingalpha.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

October 29, 2023
South Korea's Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

South Korea’s Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

October 29, 2023

You may have missed

The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

October 29, 2023
South Korea's Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

South Korea’s Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

October 29, 2023

A short list of inspiring Indian business women

October 29, 2023
People with schizophrenia have a genetic predisposition for smoking and a reduced risk of obesity

People with schizophrenia have a genetic predisposition for smoking and a reduced risk of obesity

October 29, 2023
How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $50,000 Among 20 Dividend Paying Companies/ETFs

How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $50,000 Among 20 Dividend Paying Companies/ETFs

October 29, 2023
Beloved Loose Burger serves burgers, fries, memories for the last time in 65 years

Beloved Loose Burger serves burgers, fries, memories for the last time in 65 years

October 29, 2023