Use This 100-Year-Old Productivity Method to Get More Work

When you want to be more productive, you should look at someone who has less productivity. Financial blogs are always interviewing contemporary CEOs about their work habits, but they’re not that inspiring; They’ve always been claiming that meditating and not responding to emails is the key to success, which isn’t really helpful for the average person who doesn’t have the time or resources to meditate or open unanswered emails. Don’t have the luxury of an assistant. For real inspo, you might try looking back in time: Ivy Lee, the founder of modern public relations, came up with a productivity method that was so good it’s survived for 100 years — and it still has her name on it. Here’s how to try it.

What is the Ivy Lee method?

My dream in life is to do something so unique and amazing that my name gets associated with it forever; But my more short-term goals include just completing my basic tasks every day. Good old Ivy Lee somehow managed to do both. He came up with his productivity method in the 1920s in an effort to help large businesses get more done. It’s all about creating manageable, prioritized task lists and sticking to them until they’re completed.

How do you use the Ivy Lee method?

The method itself is simple. At the end of each work day, write down six tasks you need to accomplish tomorrow. (If it’s Friday, write down what you need to do on Monday. Don’t forget to Taking a weekend break is important for productivity , too.) Don’t write more than six. The goal here is to keep the list manageable, not never-ending. Next, prioritize them. You can do it however you see fit, but consider Using a method like the Eisenhower matrix To figure out which tasks are most timely and most urgent.

The next day, it’s time to start working on the list. Start with the first task in the morning and complete it before moving on to the next task. Keep going until the end of the workday, using your working capacity deep work By focusing on just one task or project at a time. When your day is over, whatever is incomplete should be moved to tomorrow’s list and new tasks should be added to it until you reach six o’clock.

By delegating tasks, you ensure that they will get accomplished, but knowing that you also have the option to move them forward, you won’t feel overwhelmed. However, try to keep the tasks as detailed as possible. Instead of writing “end of quarter report” as one list item, break it down. If pulling and analyzing data is a step in writing a report, make it a task. If inputting it into a presentation is another task, that’s another task too.

you can do it in one planner , a digital note, or even your calendar, but the most important elements are maintaining a small number of tasks, prioritizing them, and not abandoning them if they are incomplete. Be sure to prioritize whatever you assign the next day above any new tasks, so everything gets done.

Source: lifehacker.com