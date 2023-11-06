Use the 'REAP' method to study completely new information

The way to study something probably depends on how familiar you are with the subject matter. If you’re quite familiar with the core concepts, you can use active reminders to review, or increase your understanding of a topic by teaching it to someone else, for example. But what if you’re encountering new information for the first time and you have no real context for it?

A lot of reading techniques ask you to come up with a question or hypothesis before you start reading, but that’s not easy when you don’t know much about your topic. In these cases, the REAP method can help. This is a technique that directs you to read first and save the deeper work for later. This is how it works.

What is REAP method?

REAP is an acronym, and it stands for “Read, Encode, Annotate, and Consider.” Like methods like SQ3R or KWL, it asks you to approach each new path with a strategic plan. But unlike those techniques, you don’t need to know anything about your topic in a reading session. Instead of skimming the chapter, come up with ideas about what you think it will be about and what you want to get out of it, and rely on what you already know before you start. Do this, you admit that you don’t know much about the topic at all, and set out to learn more about it, and then think about it more to figure out what it is before you commit it to memory. Which parts are most essential.

How does REAP work?

Using the REAP method, you first Reading Fragment, chapter, or section of text on its own. Don’t think too much here; The goal of the first reading approach is not to read in a highly critical manner, but to absorb all of the information. then you Encode Put the information in your own words. You can do this by writing a quick, paragraph-long summary in your notes or by describing it out loud to someone else. next, annotated Text by writing only the main ideas—whether in the form of keywords, pieces of data, quotes, or specific elements of the introduction or conclusion.

when it’s time ConsiderReview the text, your summary, and your high-level notes as you develop additional research questions from what you have read. This is when you can begin to make connections between information and real-world applications. It is only at this point that you rely on critical reading and reflection: compare your encoding and annotations with the original text and consider whether you have accurately identified the most important themes and overall messages in your rewriting.

The REAP approach is a good way to start before moving on to something more detailed like SQ3R. This allows you to become familiar with the entire body of text rather than immediately focusing on the nuances of subheadings and tables. This helps you understand the broader meaning before getting confused. For maximum retention, try to go back through the text and use critical reading techniques like Thieves’ to extract every relevant detail.

