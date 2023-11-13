November 13, 2023
Use Stock Options to Supplement Your Dividend Income: AT&T and Coca-Cola Edition


hispanolistic

Introduction: The Inevitable Fate of Option Premiums

In the world of equity markets, the only certainty is the expiration of option premiums. This principle holds a deep truth that underlies the essence of options trading: all options have a date after which they cease to exist. The Options Clearing Corporation reported that in 2022, approximately 75% of options held for expiration were worthless, confirming the notion that most options do not convert into shares, but rather as zero-value assets at their predetermined date. ends.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

When bond is not enough

When bond is not enough

November 13, 2023
Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000

Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

When bond is not enough

When bond is not enough

November 13, 2023
Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000

Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000

November 13, 2023
Australia declares ‘nationally significant cyber incident’ after port attack

Australia declares ‘nationally significant cyber incident’ after port attack

November 13, 2023
Korea’s KOSDAQ index set to wipe out all gains from shorting ban

Korea’s KOSDAQ index set to wipe out all gains from shorting ban

November 13, 2023
Sarah Di Lorenzo on understanding the ‘stress hormone’ cortisol and why it could be causing unwanted weight gain

Tasty meals to help you get rid of stubborn belly fat – 7NEWS

November 13, 2023
EtherRock NFTs and Bitcoin Rock Ordinals: A six-figure frenzy gives rise to speculation of a JPEG bull run – TechStory

EtherRock NFTs and Bitcoin Rock Ordinals: A six-figure frenzy gives rise to speculation of a JPEG bull run – TechStory

November 13, 2023