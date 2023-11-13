Use Stock Options to Supplement Your Dividend Income: AT&T and Coca-Cola Edition

hispanolistic

Introduction: The Inevitable Fate of Option Premiums

In the world of equity markets, the only certainty is the expiration of option premiums. This principle holds a deep truth that underlies the essence of options trading: all options have a date after which they cease to exist. The Options Clearing Corporation reported that in 2022, approximately 75% of options held for expiration were worthless, confirming the notion that most options do not convert into shares, but rather as zero-value assets at their predetermined date. ends.

This statistical imperative serves as the cornerstone for a strategy that allows investors to engineer their own dividends through options. By selling options, investors essentially collect premiums that can be viewed as a self-made dividend – payment for the risk taken in selling the option. Unlike traditional dividends, which are at the mercy of company profits and board decisions, these “option dividend“It is controlled by the investor, the timing and selection depends on his discretion.

Certainty of Ending – Turning Time Decay into Dividends

Options are unique financial instruments that come with a built-in expiration date, after which they become worthless if they remain “out-of-the-money.” This feature is not a flaw, but an opportunity for savvy traders. The concept of time decay, or theta, is central to options trading strategies. As each day passes, an option’s value decreases, a process that accelerates as it approaches expiration. This decay is an option seller’s ally and the foundation of strategies designed to generate income.

Just as companies pay dividends to shareholders, options traders can do the same.pay yourself“By writing options. Selling covered calls or cash-secured puts allows traders to collect upfront premiums, which is similar to receiving dividend payments. The key is to write options on high-quality stocks that no Also owned or willing to sell. By selecting the appropriate strike price and expiration date, traders can manage risk and maximize income potential.

The success of this approach depends on strategic selection of underlying stocks and judicious choice of strike prices. Stocks should have a strong fundamental outlook, low volatility, and a history of stable prices. The strike price should reflect a balance between the desirable return and the probability that the option will expire worthless, allowing the trader to keep the full premium.

For example, we consider AT&T (T) a bargain at $15.64, which is approximately 6.5 times their earnings. T stock pays a dividend of $1.11 (7.1%) per year in 4 installments of 0.278 – with the most recent being paid on October 6.

Data by YCharts

If you had bought T for $25 in 2014, the stock would have declined since then, but you would have received $18.90 in dividends over the last few years plus WBD stock now worth $2.50 from that spin-off.

It’s 10 and you have $21.40 back out of your $25 and you still have the T stock, and you’re still getting your (small) dividend. This is the nature of high-payoff stocks – stocks don’t go up much because they keep paying profits to investors.

But we can use this to our advantage by using options to protect our positions and increase our returns as follows:

Buy 500 shares of T for $15.64 ($7,820)

Sell ​​5T 2026 $12 calls at $4.20 ($2,200)

Sell ​​5T 2026 $15 Puts for $1.85 ($925)

This way, instead of buying 1,000 shares of T at $15,640 and expecting it to go up more and a $1.10 ($1,100) dividend ($2,200) in 2 years, we’ll be out of our pocket with only $4,695 (extra margin on the short put) and some Are also spending. Going over $15 would have called us out of our stock for $6,000 for a $1,305 profit plus $1,100 in dividends, which is $2,405 or 51.22% of the cash we put in!

If you have a 401K IRA, the margin required on the put will probably be all $7,820, but that’s still a maximum of $12,515, so the return on cash plus margin is 15% at $19.21 vs. $15.64 at $2,200 ( Will be 14.06%). Stock purchase.

Should the stock fall below $15, you would have to buy 500 more shares for the $7,500 you spent plus the $4,695 you spent and you would then have 1,000 shares at a net $12,195 (minus accrued dividends) and that is $3,445 (22%) off the current price. Less – and that’s your worst case!

Warren Buffett’s #1 rule of investing is “Don’t lose money!” And rule #2 of that is “See rule #1” So, when you have money to make more money in a flat or slightly up market and less money to lose in a falling market – that’s the kind of opportunity. But you should pay attention!

Although the strategy of writing options for income is compelling, it is not without risk. It is important to understand the tradeoff between the potential return and the risk of having the underlying stock recalled or held by you. Effective risk management strategies, such as diversification and setting clear profit and loss limits, are essential components of a successful options income strategy.

Selecting stocks with high option premiums and stable underlying values

To prepare a portfolio for regular income through options, selection of underlying stocks is important. Look for companies that have:

Stable Income and Predictable Cash Flow: Stability in earnings and cash flows suggests low volatility in the stock price, which is ideal for option selling strategies.

Stocks with high dividend yields are often sought by options sellers for the additional income stream they provide. Strong Business Model: Companies that have stood the test of time and market cycles provide a sense of security when writing options against them.

Timing is everything when it comes to selling options for income. consider the following:

Earnings Announcements: Volatility increases around earnings announcements, which can increase option premiums. Selling options before earnings are released may yield higher premiums.

As ex-dividend dates approach, option premiums often increase, as option buyers seek to capture the dividend. Selling before these dates may be beneficial. Seasonal Trends: Some sectors exhibit seasonal trends that can affect stock prices and, consequently, option premiums. Timing option sales to coincide with these trends may be advantageous.

A steady income source from options can be achieved by:

Regular Sale of Covered Calls: This strategy involves selling call options on a stock you already own. It is like renting out your stock and collecting rent in the form of premium.

Case Study: High Premium, Low Drama

Consider a stock like Coca-Cola (KO), which exemplifies sustainability with sweetness at a premium. It’s a classic”boring“Stock that won’t give you heartburn (unless you’re losing it per liter!”). With a stable dividend ($1.84 – 3.24%) and a stable global footprint, KO is a great option to sell quarterly options for extra The prime candidate is income.

Data by YCharts

Let’s say you own 1,000 shares of KO at $56.72 and you’re collecting $1,840 in dividends. Can you do better? Absolutely!

Sell ​​6 KO 2026 $52 Calls at $9.20 ($5,520)

Sell ​​4 KO Feb $55 calls at $3.20 ($1,280)

Sell ​​4 KO 2026 $55 Puts for $4.20 ($1,680)

Here we have forced ourselves to buy 400 more shares of KO at $55 ($22,000), but the short puts are balanced by short calls and we can’t be charged for both, so we side with one or the other. I will “win”. , Meanwhile, we have collected $8,480 (14.95%) from the stock that was gathering dust in our portfolio and, if all goes well, we have 7 more short call sales that could generate about $1,000 per quarter – Double the dividend payout!

Between short call sales and short puts, we increased the potential annualized return from 3.24% to over 10% – and I haven’t even shown you our best tricks yet…

By adopting the strategies mentioned above, investors can build a portfolio that can not only withstand market fluctuations but thrive on them. The Coca-Cola case study is just one taste of how traditional holdings can be transformed into dynamic income generators.

With a prudent approach to option selling, your portfolio doesn’t just sit there – it works for you, turning stock market timing into your money. And remember, while options trading can increase returns, it’s not just about the premium; It’s about smart positioning and strategic execution.

Stay tuned as we are working on more sophisticated tips that can further enhance your portfolio’s performance, ensuring that you are not just playing the market, but playing it smart.

