Use RAFT technique to quickly sort emails

To manage your inbox, you need dedication. You need a plan. You need Acronyms, One such acronym is RAFT, which will literally be floating in the sea of ​​emails you receive every day. You can combine it with others like LIFO and 4D to maximize its benefits, but first you need to know what to do with it.

What is RAFT Email Management?

RAFT stands for: Read, Act, File, Trash. Easy! With this management system, you first take the time to read an email, then take action on it as needed (If You have to do this before filing it somewhere or deleting it).

That’s really all there is to it, but it works because it requires you to focus on each individual email and evaluate it quickly, so you don’t miss anything.

Make the most of RAFT

To maximize the benefits, you should combine it with another system or two. For example, combine RAFT with the LIFO—last in, first out—method, which tells you to reply to your newest emails before older emails. If you do this, you’ll always be working on the most important needs instead of endlessly messing with the things you let slip. If something from the past is really important, you will receive a follow-up email and you can then RAFT. Otherwise, stick to your most important, recent messages and read them, act on them, and then file or trash them.

When it comes to acting, you can turn to the trusty 4D method for help. The four D’s are Delete, Do, Delegate or Defer, and they refer to four things you can do with any email. (Delete here is unnecessary, since “trash” is part of RAFT, but it’s good to reinforce the notion that useless email Needed Be nuclear.) Either do what the email says or delegate it to someone who can, but keep the process moving quickly. If you can’t forward it to someone else, delete it or shelve (file) it. The main rule of RAFT is that you have to Some? With every message.

As far as the filing component of RAFT is concerned, make sure you already have a great file system in place. If you use Gmail, consider using labels as a more organized archiving system, to make whatever you choose to file more easily accessible. You can label these mini-archives by date, project or whatever makes sense for your recovery, but be consistent about it so you don’t end up with all your disposed messages just disappearing into one email limbo. Don’t do it.

