USDCAD Technical Analysis – Market Turns Bearish?

The BOC, as expected, left interest rates at 5.00%, but stands ready to raise rates further if necessary.

BOC Governor Macklem gave a less aggressive speech at the press conference than his previous comments.

The recent Canadian CPI did not meet expectations across the board and underlying inflation measures declined, which was a welcome development for the BoC.

On the labor market side, the latest report did not meet all expectations with negative figures in full-time employment and slow wage growth, which is going to be another positive outcome for the central bank.

The market no longer expects an increase in BOC.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – Daily Time Frame

USDCAD DAILY

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCAD bounced back just before reaching the key trendline around the 1.3630 level. The Canadian dollar is under some pressure, possibly due to the selloff in the oil market. We are likely to see more limited price action going forward as the market tries to find a new direction amid weak US and Canadian data. Beware of breakouts as we have a key trendline and a key resistance at 1.3862.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 4 Hour Time Frame

usdcad 4 hours

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that there is no clear trend and therefore no clear levels that market participants can rely on. However, after yesterday’s surge in US jobless claims data, we can expect a bounce back. It is also interesting to see that this time the dollar strengthened due to weak US data. Attention may be focused on recession and the US dollar is generally supported as a safe haven.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 1 Hour Time Frame

usdcad 1 hour

On the 1-hour chart, we can see that buyers may be relying on an upward short trendline, where we also have a confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Alternatively, if the price breaks the recent high, we can expect buyers to increase bullish bets to the 1.3862 resistance level. On the other hand, sellers would like to see the price break below the minor trendline to position for a decline in the major trendline at 1.3630.

Upcoming Events

The only economic report on the agenda today is the Canadian PPI which is unlikely to be market moving.

Source: www.forexlive.com