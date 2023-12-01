Stablecoin issuer Circle has rejected false claims of facilitating illegal financing activities. In a letter addressed to US senators Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren, the company also said it does not provide banking services to Justin Sun, the Tron Foundation, or HTX (formerly known as Huobi Global).

In February 2023, the circle closed all accounts of Sun and its associated companies.

“False” claims of illegal financing

In response to a previous letter from the non-profit organization Campaign for Accountability (CFA), Dante Dispart, Circle K’s chief strategy officer and head of global policy, issued a rebuttal, saying the agency’s communications contained numerous errors, omissions and misleading. There was information. ,

Circle clarified that it does not directly or indirectly facilitate or finance Hamas or any illegal actors, while emphasizing that the company does not provide banking services to Justin Sun. It highlighted compliance with various regulatory frameworks including the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

“Circle does not “bank” Justin Sun. Neither Mr. Sun nor any entities owned or controlled by Mr. Sun, including the TRON Foundation or Huobi Global, currently have an account with Circle. As of today, The US government has not designated Mr Sun or his entities as Specially Designated Nationals. Nonetheless, Circle froze all accounts held by Mr Sun and his affiliated companies in February 2023.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel last month, the debate regarding the potential involvement of crypto entities in supporting terrorist financing has been heavily scrutinized. This prompted CFA to send a letter to senators on November 9, urging Congress to look into the involvement of both foreign and domestic crypto companies in terrorism financing.

The non-profit watchdog doubled down on Circle and the Tron founder’s business relationship, from announcing the issuance of a USDC stablecoin on the Tron blockchain in 2021 to targeting the issuance of an asset freeze order by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terrorism Financing in July 2023. Gave. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and revealed 26 Tron wallets holding more than $93 million in various cryptocurrencies, including USDC.

The letter alleged that Circle and Sun maintained a business relationship despite a controversial history such as allegations of coin price manipulation. The CFA also claimed that Circle had unregulated operations and avoided regulatory review and approval, even on foreign cryptocurrency networks that could not meet US compliance standards.

CFA’s Michelle Kupersmith expressed surprise at the circle doing business with prestigious financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, urging investors, bankers and asset managers to consider the flow of money into suspected terrorist accounts as a significant concern.

Circle responds to allegations with assurance of strict monitoring

Despite CFA’s shocking claims, Circle has set the record straight that it is regulated as a money transmitter by the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions, while the Massachusetts Division of Banks recognizes the company as a foreign transmittal agency. gives.

Additionally, Circle holds a license for virtual currency and money transmission from the New York Department of Financial Services, as well as approval from 45 other US states and territories.

The stablecoin issuer also said that its regulatory compliance extends to being recognized by FinCEN as a Money Services Business and adheres to the rules enforced by OFAC, as well as by the US, EU, UN and other relevant regimes. Complies with the restrictions imposed.

Additionally, Circle is currently considering the possibility of becoming a publicly traded company in the early months of 2024.

source: cryptopotato.com