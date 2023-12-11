December 11, 2023
USDA Loans: How to Qualify in 2024


If having a little land and a nice home outside the city is your priority, a USDA loan could be your path to rural living. USDA mortgages finance the purchase of residential properties outside urban areas, often with no money down.

What does it take to qualify and how do USDA loans work? Yahoo Finance has the latest details.

Read more: How to buy a house in 2024?

What are USDA loans?

To encourage strong communities and affordable housing, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program guarantees loans to approved lenders. USDA mortgages are issued to low- and moderate-income households in qualified rural areas. You don’t have to be a first-time home buyer to qualify.

USDA home loans offer 0% down-payment financing and flexible credit terms within household income limits.

Read more: How Much House Can I Afford?

How USDA Loans Work

For the purchase of a primary residence, the USDA offers two loan programs: Guaranteed Loans and Direct Home Loans.

USDA Guaranteed Loan

USDA single family guaranteed loans are available through approved private lenders, such as banks, credit unions or mortgage companies. Because the USDA guarantees a portion of the loan, lenders can offer these loans with no down payment.

This program is designed for low- to moderate-income families whose income does not exceed 115% of the local median household income.

a usda direct loan

USDA Single Family Direct Home Loans are for very low- and low-income borrowers and provide down payment assistance to households with incomes at or below local low income limits. Loans are issued directly by USDA rather than through traditional lenders. Loan applications are made through USDA state offices.

tip: When it comes to strategies for getting the lowest mortgage rates, USDA Direct Home Loans stand out. After including payment assistance, your interest rate could drop as low as 1%.

Read more: What do all the best mortgage lenders have in common?

How to Qualify for a USDA Home Loan

Specific loan requirements vary by lender, but generally, a USDA loan requires the borrower to:

  • Qualify within local income limits.

  • Use the property as a primary residence.

  • Buy property in eligible area.

  • Qualify for a monthly mortgage payment that does not exceed 29% of the borrower’s gross monthly income.

USDA loans do not have minimum credit score qualifications, although borrowers must “demonstrate the willingness and ability to assume and manage the loan.” However, private lenders issuing mortgages may have additional eligibility requirements, often including a minimum credit score of 580.

Read more: Credit Score Required to Buy a Home in 2024

USDA Guarantee Fee

To defray the cost of the guarantee provided to lenders, the USDA charges mortgage lenders a fee, which can be passed on to the borrower. A one-time fee is paid as part of the closing costs—a percentage of the total loan amount—and there is an ongoing annual fee that lasts for the life of the loan.

Read more: Why is mortgage pre-approval so important in 2024?

Advantages and Disadvantages of USDA Loans

Pros

  • In most cases, no down payment is required.

  • Payment assistance may be provided to low-income borrowers.

Shortcoming

  • There is an upfront and ongoing guarantee fee.

  • No option to use an adjustable rate mortgage.

  • You may not qualify if your income exceeds the allowable limit.

