USDA Is Giving Some Farmers an Ultimatum: Grow Hemp or Marijuana

“It was definitely a big blow to our business,” said Sam Blevins, a cannabis farmer in Vermont who had separate licenses to grow both marijuana and hemp before they were revoked by the USDA earlier this year. Were.

Bellavance estimates it will lose at least $250,000 in revenue due to the license revocation.

The inconsistency between federal and state interpretations of the 2018 farm bill reflects the major challenges facing hemp and marijuana farmers in the emerging market, where the legal status of two nearly identical agricultural products is very different. Even though more than half of Americans now live in a state where adults can legally possess weed – and 70 percent of Americans support marijuana legalization – under federal law it remains classified as a highly dangerous drug with no medical application. It is used similarly to heroin.

Hemp industry executives complain that a lack of legal and regulatory clarity from the federal government has scared away retailers from selling hemp-derived products and driven down the price of the crop.

Due to this, farmers have dramatically reduced the level of farming. In 2019, farmers planted 275,000 acres of hemp, according to Hemp Benchmark, but that dropped to just 21,000 acres last year.

The USDA’s move to revoke hemp licenses is causing further turmoil in the market.

“This is another example of the absurdity of possessing a substance that requires 55 percent of Americans to now live in a jurisdiction where it is legal, federally illegal,” said Tim Brian Fair, who founded the law firm Vermont Cannabis Solutions. ” “this is insane.”

Politico has learned that Bellavance is one of several farmers in at least two states — Vermont and Mississippi — who have lost their hemp licenses this year after entering their state’s regulated marijuana industry. Another hemp grower in Missouri said the USDA informed him in April 2023 that he would lose his hemp license if he applied to participate in the state’s newly legal marijuana industry.

But in contrast, many state-run hemp programs – those approved by the USDA – have continued to license farmers who grow marijuana under their states’ licenses.

The USDA declined to answer specific questions about its decision to revoke some hemp licenses, but a spokesperson said the issue remains complex due to marijuana’s federally illegal status.

“While the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production, marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law,” USDA spokesman Alan Rodriguez said in a statement. “This presents a unique jurisdiction and regulatory landscape that producers of more traditional agricultural commodities do not need to navigate.”

Rodriguez said the USDA is “committed” to helping farmers learn about hemp-related regulations and connecting farmers to research, risk management and conservation tools.

The USDA also said the department oversees “all states and producers.” [hemp] Despite apparent inconsistencies in the way licenses are implemented, they program in the same way.

The USDA approves state hemp programs as required by the 2018 Farm Bill. The agency directly oversees hemp farmers in eight states that do not have state-run programs, including Vermont, Mississippi and Missouri. Seven of those eight states have state-run medical or recreational marijuana programs. All of the farmers who told POLITICO the USDA refused to let them hold both hemp and marijuana licenses live in states that don’t have a state-run hemp program.

In contrast, farmers participating in state-run hemp programs have retained their marijuana licenses, suggesting that regulations differ depending on whether state or federal regulators are in charge of overseeing hemp cultivation. . For example, Oregon and Colorado have guidelines in their state regulations detailing how cultivators licensed to grow both hemp and marijuana must keep operations separate.

“This is another attack on the little guy,” said cannabis attorney Connor Reeves of the firm McLaughlin PC in Jackson, Mississippi. “They don’t care what impact it will have on small farmers and people in rural parts of the country who are otherwise law-abiding.”

Brittany Addicks, an attorney at McGlinchey Stafford who specializes in cannabis law, said it seems like the USDA is “reaching too far to claim that there is a regulation that clearly prohibits holding both licenses.” Instead, Adickes said, the language and rules of the statute that the USDA cites to defend its position could easily be interpreted to specify that a farmer may farm the same land under the same license. But can’t grow hemp and hemp – not that a farmer is barred from having both states. Marijuana License and a Federal Hemp License.

Vermont Cannabis Control Board compliance director Cary Giguere explained that Vermont ended its state cannabis licensing program in December 2022 because Vermont’s program was “expensive and offered no additional flexibility or protections compared to the newly established federal program “. Vermont farmers then applied for USDA licenses, but those licenses were revoked after joining the state’s fledgling recreational marijuana program.

Enforcement of hemp regulations within state programs overseen by the USDA also appears to be inconsistent. Vermont’s Giguere confirmed in an email to POLITICO that the agency is aware of growers who still have both a federal license and a marijuana cultivator license from the state.

Vermont’s Seven Days, a local newspaper, first reported on Bellavance’s experience, but he’s not alone. Vermont-based cannabis lawyers have noted this change has impacted farmers across the state.

Farmers from other states also report similar experiences.

Mississippi farmer Eric Sorenson learned soon after the state granted him a license to grow medical marijuana that he would lose his federal hemp license. Mississippi legalized medical marijuana in 2022 and sales began in January 2023.

“Although medical cannabis is not federally legal, we will not be able to allow you to retain your current hemp license in addition to a medical cannabis cultivator license,” the USDA wrote Sorenson in an email shared with POLITICO.

“It makes no sense,” said Sorenson, who also founded the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association. “It is the same plant.”

Reeves, a Mississippi cannabis attorney, said he knows of two other farmers licensed by the state to grow medical marijuana who were forced to give up their federal hemp licenses after receiving a letter from the USDA.

Chris Bierman, a hemp farmer in Joplin, Missouri, converted to the federal hemp licensing program when Missouri’s state program ran out of funds and closed. A USDA representative called him to confirm approval of his hemp license, and also told him – without prompting – that he could not expand into Missouri’s new state marijuana program.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture ceased operation of the state’s hemp program on January 1, 2023, around the same time it legalized recreational marijuana. The state program closed due to lower than expected participation in Missouri’s hemp industry, which was funded by the program’s tax and fee revenues.

As a hemp farmer, Bierman hoped to diversify his business under the microbusiness licenses Missouri offers to hemp growers. If the state still had its own hemp program, he said he would have applied for one of those licenses.

But in states that run their own cannabis programs, the situation is very different. Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana and approved the production and regulation of industrial hemp in 2012 — and both programs have been running separately but alongside each other since then. In Colorado, hemp production is regulated and licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, while marijuana is regulated and licensed by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

“Only one thing is distinctive [farmers] … Nothing with more than three tenths of a percent THC can be grown on hemp registration,” said Brian Koontz, hemp program manager for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, citing the federal threshold for illegality. “There’s nothing stopping them from running a separate marijuana business.”

The USDA approved Colorado’s hemp plan, and state regulators said it does not include any restrictions on hemp licensees entering the state’s hemp industry. Still, the USDA approved the latest plan in August 2021, and Koontz said dual licensing did not come up when the USDA audited Colorado’s hemp program earlier this year.

“Our plan specifically notes that no registrant … may mix marijuana and hemp on the same farm,” he said.

Revoking hemp licenses for marijuana growers went largely unnoticed. Hemp industry executives and trade groups who spoke to POLITICO said they have not heard about the loss of USDA licenses by marijuana farmers.

The law makers were also equally ignorant.

“I did not do it [heard about it]But I’d be happy to see it,” said Sen. Eric Schmidt (R-Mo.).

Senators representing states with medical or recreational marijuana programs, as well as USDA-run hemp programs, such as Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R) and Vermont Senator Peter Welch (D), told POLITICO they were not aware of the problem. . Welch said he would “have to investigate it,” adding that if it was true, it would be “a real conflict.”

Cannabis lawyer Adickes says the USDA’s action could pave the way for a lawsuit.

“This could potentially be a violation of [Administrative Procedures Act]And I look forward to seeing what happens in terms of litigation in the states that are affected by this,” she said.

