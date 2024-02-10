USDA Alert: Rocks found in Trader Joe's Chicken Pilaf

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a , [+] Alert about Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil and Caramelized Onion Pilaf. (Photo: Getty) getty

It can be said that interest in this particular Trader Joe’s product has reached an all-time low. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health warning about Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil and Caramelized Onion Pilaf with Saffron Basmati Rice, Dark Chicken Meat, Dates and Golden Raisins. Now, you will notice that rocks were not included in the list of ingredients that made up the name of this product. But the flaw that some consumers have found in this product makes this frozen ready to eat product not ready to eat. After all, eating rocks in general isn’t a good idea.

So, if you are going to consume this product that comes in a 14-ounce plastic package, don’t do so. Otherwise, you may join the many consumers who have complained about finding stones in their pilaf from Trader Joe’s — which is not a euphemism for anything else. In fact, it reportedly even resulted in a tooth injury to one consumer.

The warning was not technically a recall because the products in question were produced between November 1, 2023, and January 19, 2024, and are no longer available in stores. However, since this is a frozen product, you may want to search for it in your freezer, assuming that’s where you keep your frozen items. You never know what’s been hiding in your freezer for months.

If you find something that appears to be a chicken pilaf product, check the package for the establishment number “P-45322” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product. This can help determine if it falls within a USDA warning. If you receive the product in question, do not consume it. Instead, either discard the product or return it to where you purchased it for a refund.

Now, if you have already swallowed the rock, it might be a good idea to contact your doctor. What happens will depend largely on how big the rock is. A very small rock can easily pass through your gastrointestinal (GI) tract and eventually come out, you know where, and in the end there will be no problems. However, a large rock may get stuck somewhere along the way and cause blockage and damage.

Then the obvious difference is how jagged the cliff edges can be. A smooth rock can pass through your GI tract more easily without causing any damage, while a rock with sharp edges can penetrate the walls of your GI tract causing sores. This may result in bleeding and other types of damage.

However, neither the USDA FSIS announcement nor the Trader Joe’s announcement specified the size and shape of the rocks found. Presumably, they were not stones. But it seems that at least some of them were large enough to be sawed through and caused damage to teeth.