USC professor kicked off campus after saying Hamas terrorists ‘should be killed’ The Daily Wire

The University of Southern California (USC) has banned an economics professor from campus after he spoke out against Hamas at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Professor John Strauss, who is Jewish and a supporter of Israel, was filmed earlier this month walking through a pro-Palestinian protest and calling Hamas members “killers” who “should be killed.” According to The College Fix, clips of the conversation were later posted online by accounts that sought to oust Strauss and misrepresented his comments, claiming he made them toward all Palestinians. Had directed.

“His racist, xenophobic behavior, including stepping on names during a memorial service at USC for the more than 10 thousand innocent civilians who lost their lives in Palestine, is unacceptable. His comments – ‘All should be killed, and I hope they all are killed’ – are not only offensive, but also promote and incite violence,” said a petition calling for his expulsion from the university. Has gone.

is here @usc “Every single one of them should be killed, and I hope they all are,” Professor John Strauss said as he walked past students who had gathered at a memorial to the more than 10,000 Palestinian martyrs killed last month. Was organised. pic.twitter.com/Iuox2laMKL – Tara (@taraxrh) 10 November 2023

A 20-second video of the conversation shows Strauss talking about Hamas.

“People are ignorant. Really ignorant,” Strauss can be heard saying during the performance. “Hamas are murderers. They are just that. Every one must be killed, and I hope they will all be killed.”

Check out the Daily Wire Black Friday Shopping Guide

Amid calls for his expulsion, Strauss later defended his comments in the USC student newspaper, the Daily Trojan.

“I have no objection if they want to remember those killed. That’s right, like Jewish students commemorating murdered Israelis,” Strauss said. “But it started as a result of Hamas terrorist attacks,” referring to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel declared war on the terrorist group Hamas as a result of a surprise terror attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians, and hundreds of Israeli civilians being taken hostage in Gaza.

The USC administration responded to Strauss’s comments by banning him from campus. In a letter to the professor obtained by the Daily Trojan, the university told Strauss that he will teach students strictly online for the remainder of the semester and interact with them “to minimize disruption to the educational environment and provide a safe environment for both you and your The university said the action taken was not disciplinary.

The sanctions imposed on Strauss have sparked a backlash. The Orange County Register editorial board published an editorial this week calling on USC to reverse its decision to force the professor away.

The editorial board wrote, “America’s campuses have become places where it is actually harder for an individual to express an opinion that some students do not like than elsewhere in the marketplace of ideas.” “This is the reality of higher education that USC economics professor John Strauss faced this week, when he found himself kicked off his own campus for the alleged sin of teaching his courses at the doctoral and graduate levels online from home. “To speak out forcefully against the deadly terrorist group Hamas.”

Get 50% off DailyWire+ annual subscription

“This is an outrage,” the editorial said of Strauss’s comments being taken out of context. “And getting university support is even worse – adults should know better.”

Source: www.dailywire.com