USC moves Jewish professor to remote learning after he said Hamas 'killers' 'should be killed'

The University of Southern California recently sent a Jewish economics professor to remote work after he called Hamas terrorists “killers” who “should be killed” in front of a group of pro-Palestinian students on campus.

Professor John Strauss was moved to teach the rest of his classes remotely for the semester after a confrontation between him and students earlier this month.

USC confirmed the move to Fox News Digital in a statement this weekend, saying that Strauss “will be teaching his classes remotely until the end of the semester.”

Pro-Palestinian rallies in NYC and DC disrupt crowded areas during rush hour

A professor at the University of Southern California was moved to remote learning for the rest of the semester after he told students that Hamas members were “killers” and “should be killed.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Strauss became the center of controversy after interacting on campus with pro-Palestine protesters organized by the USC Student Coalition Against Labor Exploitation, USC Graduates for Palestine, and Trojans for Palestine.

Video of the confrontation shows Strauss walking past student protesters and calling them “Ignorant. Really ignorant.”

Once the students talked to him, the professor said, “Hamas are murderers. That’s just what they are. Everyone should be killed, and I hope they are all murderers.”

However, shorter edits to the footage – which omitted the part naming Hamas – spread online, giving many viewers the impression that Strauss wanted to kill Palestinians.

a user The edited footage was shared on X on 10 November, where it received millions of views. In addition to the video, the user shared information about Strauss’s resume while working for the school. She captioned the post, “Here’s @USC professor John Strauss walking past the students saying, ‘Every single one of them should be killed, and I hope they all are’.” “Organized a memorial for the more than 10,000 Palestinian martyrs killed last month.” ,

Several days after the footage went viral, Strauss defended himself in an interview with Annenberg Media, during which he alleged that people intentionally removed context.

“Certainly every single one of them mentioned Hamas,” he said, as quoted by The College Fix, adding, “Then it was changed later, in the publicly released video, which was heavily doctored.” “Palestinians should be murdered.” , And I didn’t say that at all.

Seinfeld, Margulies, other industry luminaries criticize Hollywood’s hypocrisy over anti-Semitism: ‘Failed us deeply’

Pro-Israel and Palestinian protesters rallied on college campuses. (Getty Images)

After the controversy, it was decided to keep Strauss off the premises to keep things peaceful. The school paper The Daily Trojan obtained a letter that USC sent to the professor explaining that the move was taken “to minimize disruption to the academic environment and ensure a safe environment for both you and students.” The school stressed that the action was not disciplinary.

The incident became a lightning bolt on campus, leading to two petitions being filed – one in support of the professor and one demanding his dismissal. Both had signatures of thousands of people.

The treatment of Strauss prompted a response from the Academic Freedom Alliance, an organization of college faculty dedicated to protecting free speech on campuses. In a letter sent to USC Provost Andrew Guzman, the group criticized the school’s treatment of Strauss, writing, “The University’s actions represent a flagrant violation of the principles of free speech and due process that the University of Southern California violates by contract.” Have committed myself under.”

It says Straus’s words to pro-Palestinian protesters “are completely within the bounds of protected First Amendment speech.”

In its statement shared with Fox, USC said, “We cannot discuss the details of cases pending investigation. With that said, USC takes allegations of harassment or threats of violence seriously, and “We follow our university policies and procedures in their investigation.”

It states, “In investigating allegations of this nature, the University must adhere to its policy on free speech as well as the broad First Amendment protections afforded to students under the California Leonard Law as a general matter. “While an investigation is pending, the University may implement interim measures to minimize disruption to the educational environment and ensure a safe environment for all members of our community.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gabriel Hayes is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

Source: www.foxnews.com