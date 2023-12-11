The African Development Bank (AfDB) has leveraged a new US$1,8 million technical assistance facility for women entrepreneurs from Zimbabwe as well as entrepreneurs from three other SADC countries.

Last week, AfDB announced that its Affirmative Finance for Women in Africa (AFWA) and Export Trading Group (ETG) have provided $1.8 million in technical assistance to strengthen women’s skills in entrepreneurship in four countries. The agreement has been signed.

The feature comes as official figures show that women micro, small and medium enterprise owners will make up 60% of the industry by the end of 2022.

In a statement during COP28 in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, AfDB said AfDB and ETG signed the agreement for the facility at a ceremony held last Tuesday.

“The leadership of both organizations participated in a signing ceremony held on Tuesday 5 December on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” the AfDB said.

“The grant will support women, ETG Group employees and entrepreneurs as well as women-led small and medium enterprises and cooperatives to strengthen the entrepreneurship skills of women-owned and led businesses and women employees project. This project will be launched in Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The project aims to impact 3,600 women and women-led or owned businesses over four years by placing them in ETG’s global supply chain. Technical assistance includes training female employees to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and facilitating their access to finance and market linkages.

ETG is a multinational company recognized as a fast-growing, vertically-integrated agricultural supply chain group in Sub-Saharan Africa with a presence in 40 countries.

Afwa is a pan-African initiative that helps Africa’s female entrepreneurs close the US$42 billion financial gap compared to men.

“Integrating women into the ETG value chain will go a long way in bridging gender equality by providing equal access to climate-resilience. [and climate-] Building smart farming skills and a rural infrastructure that supports all aspects of women’s participation in agricultural markets, said Beth Dunford, AfDB Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

“It will contribute significantly to food security and economic development in all four countries.”

At the local level, official figures show that when looking at gender, a higher proportion of female SME owners live in rural areas at 72% compared to 69% of men. Furthermore, the proportion of small and medium enterprises led by women is higher in most provinces, with the exception of the Midlands Province at 45%, on average two women to one man.

“We are proud to partner with the Bank on the Afwa project. “By empowering women entrepreneurs in Africa, we can enrich local economies and communities, which is a core part of our company’s strategy,” said Paul Van Spandock, Chief Treasury Officer, ETG. “Finding the right partners is important in this journey, and this collaboration takes us one step closer to our goals.”

ETG’s Farmer Foundation is also participating in the project, providing training and extension services to smallholder farmers in basic business skills and good agricultural practices.

“The region has the largest number of women entrepreneurs, but their struggle to move beyond livelihood is still a reality,” said Kamini Menon, CEO, ETG Farmers Foundation.

“harmonizing public and private sector efforts is an essential step to give women workers, entrepreneurs and businesses along agricultural value chains a fair chance to overcome existing barriers and thrive.”

Source: www.newsday.co.zw