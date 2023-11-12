The US is directly targeting Russia’s ability to export liquefied natural gas for the first time, a move that could cause disruption to global energy markets that Washington has so far been keen to avoid.

European countries continued to import Russian LNG even after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, causing an energy crisis after Moscow cut off pipeline supplies to the continent. Until recently, the US has tried to avoid disrupting the flow so as not to increase pressure on allies struggling with shortages.

But in early November, the U.S. State Department announced sanctions on a new Russian development called Arctic LNG 2 – blocking countries in Europe and Asia from buying the project’s gas when production begins next year, according to officials, lawyers and analysts. given.

Francis Bond, a sanctions expert at law firm Macfarlanes, said that by targeting the project operator, the US was seeking to “completely poison the project” and “put pressure on any non-US companies planning to buy flows from Arctic LNG ” 2″

While the US and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russian energy projects in the past in response to the war in Ukraine, trying to deprive them of financing and equipment, this is the first time that LNG supplies have been directly affected.

US officials tried to distinguish between existing supply and supply coming to market in the relatively near future, but acknowledged that the aim was to harm Russia’s ability to profit from selling more fossil fuels.

The State Department said, “We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy, which would raise energy prices around the world and reduce (Vladimir) Putin’s profits.”

“However, we and our allies and partners have a strong interest in undermining Russia’s position as a leading energy supplier over time.”

Arctic LNG 2, located on the Gidan Peninsula in the Arctic, allowing it to export to both European and Asian markets, will be Russia’s third large-scale LNG project, supporting the Kremlin’s ambition to become a leading exporter in the region. Will promote. At full production, it would be one-fifth of Russia’s target of producing 100 million tonnes of LNG annually by 2030, three times the amount the country now exports.

The project was expected to begin shipping LNG to the international market in the first quarter of 2024. Market analysts have said this volume will ease some of the tightness in the global LNG market due to rising demand from Europe.

But consultancy Energy Aspects said it was removing expected Arctic LNG 2 output from modeling of supply and demand for next year, saying the restrictions would tighten the market.

Arctic LNG 2 is led by Russian private company Novatek, which holds a 60 percent stake. Other shareholders include France’s TotalEnergies, two Chinese state-owned companies and a Japanese joint venture between trading house Mitsui & Co. and government-backed Jogmake, each holding a 10 percent stake.

Shaista Akhtar, partner at law firm Mishcon de Reya and a sanctions expert, said US sanctions would actually block the project for Western buyers.

“If you’re going to comply with US sanctions, as most people do, if they have any kind of dealings with the US, they will not buy gas coming from the project,” he said. “Unless you have some kind of license or exemption.”

Investors in Arctic LNG 2 can take gas from the project according to their shareholding. For Total and its partners in the joint venture, this will mean around 2 million tonnes when the project is at full production. But under the restrictions, shareholders have until the end of January next year to close their investments.

Western-affiliated investors “could potentially apply for exemptions with phased-in dates,” said Kaushal Ramesh, head of LNG analytics at Rystad Energy. This could allow some LNG to flow from the project to Western-allied markets, in the same way that Japan has been authorized to import Russian crude from the Sakhalin 2 project above the price ceiling.

Mitsui said the company “will comply with sanctions legislation regarding its LNG offtake” and that it is “currently considering specific details”. Jogamek said it was “collecting information from stakeholders and closely monitoring the progress of the situation”.

Total said: “The consequences of the designation. , , TotalEnergies’ contractual commitments for Arctic LNG 2 are currently being evaluated by US authorities.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking at an event on Thursday, said the sanctions currently pose “no major threat to European gas supplies”. However, Japan’s Industry Minister Yasunori Nishimura said last week that “some degree” of impact on Japan was “inevitable.”

The US has not directly targeted Russia’s other major LNG projects, Yamal LNG and Sakhalin 2, which are sending fuel to Europe and Asia.

Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a gas expert at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, said that if Arctic LNG 2 exports do not begin as planned in 2024, it would “keep the market a little tight for a long time.”

The sanctions will hit Russia’s long-term ambitions to increase LNG supplies and rival market leaders such as the US and Qatar. “It’s not possible,” said Laurent Rousseaux, gas expert and executive director of S&P Global. “When it’s too hard to accomplish [Russia] Excluded from the financial system and many parts of the global economy.”

Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris

Source: www.ft.com