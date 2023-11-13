US wants to fund Israeli laser as military considers Iron Beam capability

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration’s nearly $106 billion budget package in emergency supplemental funding includes a $1.2 billion investment in Israel’s directed energy weapons system, “Iron Beam,” which the U.S. military is using as an alternative laser weapon for its own needs. I can accept. Head of Service Acquisition.

The iron beam technology is “interesting,” Doug Bush told reporters last week. “If [the Israelis] “If successful, this could definitely be something the Army could think about taking advantage of.”

Congress has not yet passed supplemental funding aimed at supporting the defense needs of the US and allies, including Ukraine and Israel. A growing number of House Republicans are opposed to additional aid to Ukraine and have instead pushed for a $14 billion Israel supplement.

Bush said he had seen the first prototype of directed energy technology to enhance the capability of the Iron Dome air defense system in Israel on his previous visit to the country, and he said he was “pleased” to see that American investment in complementing Included. In developing the iron beam.

The Army is working on its high energy laser weapons capability as part of the indirect fire protection capability or IFPC to defend against rockets, artillery and mortars as well as cruise missiles and drones. That system has been delayed overall due to supply chain issues, but the Army is in the process of receiving the first prototype from its manufacturer Leidos Dynetics.

Lockheed, Dynetics

The laser weapon portion of the IFPC system is being developed by Lockheed Martin and Dynetics and the Army last month awarded Lockheed a contract to deliver two 300 kilowatt-class laser weapon systems for the IFPC prototype program with an option for two additional units.

“The Israeli system is a slightly different approach technically,” Bush said, “so, it’s a really nice complement because we’ve kind of gone down one path, they’ve gone down a slightly different path.” I think, yes, the possibility, if their work works well, it could be something that we could think about leveraging for our own needs in that area, so that’s really one of the reasons for that funding. The benefit is, I mean, we can explore multiple avenues here and see what works.”

While Bush said he couldn’t go into specific details about the technology, the differences relate to “how the laser beam is formed and targeted” and that each uses different power levels.

He said, “They have a very specific problem that they’re trying to solve with rockets and things like that, where the Army system becomes a little broader — maybe cruise missiles, things like that.”

RTX,Rafael

Mark Montgomery, a defense analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, said he hopes that if the supplemental funding passes, the U.S. will have an agreement with the Israeli government that intellectual property be owned by both American and Israeli companies. Should – possibly US-based RTX and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which worked together to co-develop Iron Dome.

Those companies “should be able to immediately turn it around and make stuff for us because this is a serious investment in lasers and non-kinetic directed energy weapons,” Montgomery told Defense News in a recent interview.

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the country’s plan to build a “laser wall” using low-cost lasers by investing in a large number of interceptors in early 2022 and said the system would be operational by the next year. Later in 2022, the Israeli government said it could potentially deploy the system in two years.

While the system has not yet been operational, Israel announced in April 2022 that it had successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests in the Negev desert a month earlier. And Iron Beam was showcased at the IDEX defense exhibition in the UAE in February 2023.

Experts have highlighted the technical challenge of lasers in handling large salvos of rockets because it takes time for lasers to warm up to destroy a target. For example, to shoot down a rocket the laser may need to hit a target continuously for two to three seconds.

According to reports from both sides, the Hamas-Israel war has already shown that Hamas has potentially doubled its rate of rocket fire compared to the war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021. In 2021, Hamas could fire about 125 rockets in salvos lasting several minutes. In the attack on October 7, reports said Hamas fired 3,000 to 5,000 rockets at Israel over a 20-minute period.

