US Treasury signals year-end bond supply will be lower than forecast, but likely to accelerate

The Treasury Department plans to borrow $776 billion in the last three months of 2023.

This is $76 billion less than its earlier estimate and marks a slowdown compared to the previous quarter’s borrowing.

But as early as 2024, the Treasury projects $815 billion in bond issuance.

US bond yields rose on Tuesday, below previous estimates, after the Treasury Department signaled debt-issuance plans for the end of 2023.

The US is expected to borrow $776 billion in the October-December quarter, $76 billion less than the July estimate, as tax receipts are set to rise, according to Monday’s announcement.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 4.858%, and the 30-year yield fell 3 basis points to 5.005%.

While markets await an update from the Treasury Department on Wednesday to learn how the borrowing plan will affect the size of the auction, the year-end estimate stands in stark contrast to the shock bond traders received over the summer.

Then the Treasury revised down its July-September borrowing to $1.01 trillion, or $274 billion more than expected. Bond yields jumped, contributing to a historic Treasury selloff.

Nevertheless, the Treasury Department will continue to issue US debt at high levels, and borrowing for the January–March period is projected to increase to $816 billion, a record high for that quarter.

The increased bond supply comes as investor demand for Treasuries is showing signs of weakness. Meanwhile, with the federal deficit still rising, Wall Street is raising projections for 2024 bond issuance.

However, Morgan Stanley estimated year-end borrowing could be lower than consensus, saying rising term premiums – or how much investors need to be compensated for holding loan assets – were likely to slow issuance. There was an incentive for the Treasury.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com