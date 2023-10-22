US Treasury Proposes New Regulation Against Crypto Mixers Overall

The US Treasury Department has long taken a negative view of crypto mixing services, which it calls CVC (Convertible Virtual Currency Mixing Services).

Although such services have entirely legitimate uses – primarily by privacy-focused customers who are willing to pay a fee to reduce the possibility of being tracked by blockchain analysis tools – it is also true that cybercriminals Use them at an alarming rate.

The most famous of these mixers is Tornado Cash, whose founder is facing charges in a Manhattan court that could see him sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Primary concern for US officials

However, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has now taken aim at crypto mixers as an entire category, seeking to outlaw them entirely.

According to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) submitted by FinCN today, CVCs should be designated as a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern based on their findings in cases such as the BitZalto exchange takedown and the Axie Infinity heist. Is.

First use of the Patriot Act against an entire class of transactions

FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki said the proposed NPRM aimed at crypto mixers would be the first use of Section 311 authority against an entire class of transactions. Until now, Section 311 had only been used against individual companies, banks or countries, such as the private Andorran bank, BitZlato, Iran and North Korea.

“CVC mixing provides a vital service that allows players in the ransomware ecosystem, rogue state actors and other criminals to finance their unlawful activities and disrupt the flow of ill-gotten profits. This is the first use of Section 311 authority by FinCEN to target a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern, and, like our efforts in the traditional financial system, Treasury is committed to identifying and rooting out illicit use and abuse. Will work for. CVC Ecosystem.

Section 311 is a little-known part of the Patriot Act that gives the U.S. Treasury Department the power to remove banking privileges from certain types of accounts, foreign jurisdictions, institutions or classes of transactions should its analysts believe they ” “Primary money laundering concern.”

Once Section 311 is imposed on any of these, the targeted entity is essentially cut off from the global banking system, significantly hampering its ability to survive financially.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com